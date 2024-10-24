Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the September 30, 2024 Quarter

AMESBURY, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $716,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and net income of $2.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $2.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company's return on average assets was 0.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a loss on average assets of 0.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a return on average assets of 0.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's return on average assets was 0.20%, compared to 0.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company's return on average equity was 1.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a loss on average equity of 5.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a return on average equity of 4.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's return on average equity was 1.41%, compared to 5.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
In announcing these results, Joseph Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report net income for the quarter as we continue to execute our strategic plan. These results once again include an increase to a valuation adjustment on a loan relationship in our enterprise value portfolio, which somewhat overshadows positive momentum in the general achievement of our strategic objectives. We are excited that our exhaustive efforts to strengthen our retail deposit base are yielding positive results, with consistent increases in our branch activity and balances since the prior quarter and throughout 2024. These results are enabling us to run off high-cost third-party deposits, strengthen our liquidity position and optimize the benefit from the late-September interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve, which should serve to highlight the importance of these efforts and result in meaningful reductions in our cost of funds."
For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $12.4 million, an increase of $456,000, or 3.8%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $1.5 million, or 10.6%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.19% and 3.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.10% and 3.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 2.35% and 3.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $36.8 million, a decrease of $7.8 million, or 17.4%, compared to $44.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.19% and 3.34%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.74%, and 3.80%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Total interest and dividend income was $22.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $557,000, or 2.5%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $799,000, or 3.4%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 6.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 12 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 35 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, total interest and dividend income was $66.3 million, a decrease of $395,000, or 0.6%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 6.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 33 basis points from the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Total interest expense was $10.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $101,000, or 1.0%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of $680,000, or 7.3%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $539,000, or 5.6%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $45,000, or 0.5%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in interest expense on deposits from the prior quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $47.1 million, or 4.7%, and a four-basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 3.83%. The decrease in interest expense on deposits from the prior year quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $124.5 million, or 11.6%, partially offset by a 42-basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $952,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $640,000, or 205.1%, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $725,000, or 319.4%, over the prior year quarter. The increase in interest expense on borrowings from the prior quarter and the prior year quarter was primarily driven by an increase in the average balance of borrowings and an increase in the cost of borrowings. The average balance of borrowings increased $49.3 million, or 181.9%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $51.7 million, or 209.8%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The cost of borrowings was 4.99% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 38 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 130 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.92% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which is an increase of three basis points, from 3.89%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 51 basis points from 3.41% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Total interest expense increased $7.4 million, or 33.3%, to $29.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $22.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $28.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $7.3 million, or 35.4%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits of 90 basis points, to 3.80%, and an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $33.4 million, or 3.5%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, interest expense on borrowings increased $32,000, or 2.2%, primarily due to an increase in the cost of borrowings of 75 basis points, to 4.69%, partially offset by a decrease in average total borrowings of $6.9 million, or 14.2%. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.83% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, which is an increase of 88 basis points, from 2.95%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
The Company recognized a $1.7 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $6.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a $156,000 credit loss benefit recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The provision for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by an additional $1.7 million reserve on a $17.6 million enterprise value relationship, which now carries a total of $8.8 million in individually analyzed reserves. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recognized a $2.6 million provision for credit losses, compared to $556,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, due to an $8.8 million individually analyzed reserve in the enterprise value portfolio that was partially offset by the first quarter payoff of an enterprise value loan that resulted in the elimination of $1.1 million in related reserves, a settlement with a digital asset lending customer which resulted in a $3.8 million reduction in related reserves and the elimination of that portfolio and reductions in the general allowance due primarily to decreases in the enterprise value and commercial segments, which each carry a higher reserve rate than other lending segments.
Net charge-offs totaled $84,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and net recoveries of $147,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $2.2 million, compared to $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were primarily related to the aforementioned settlement with a digital asset lending customer.
Non-accrual loans were $37.2 million, or 2.25% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $21.3 million, or 1.29% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024 and $16.5 million, or 0.99% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in non-accrual loans as of September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by a $16.2 million construction and land development loan relationship placed on non-accrual in the third quarter after the loan became delinquent and conversations with the borrower indicated their inability to meet current and future debt obligations.
Mr. Reilly noted "The Bank has evaluated the construction and land development loan relationship placed on non-accrual status in the third quarter. The Bank, due to the high collateral value of the project, is exploring options to work out or exit this relationship as efficiently as possible. We continue to closely monitor our portfolios to detect and address any weaknesses in specific relationships and mitigate the impact of troubled credits."
Noninterest income was $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income decreased $827,000, or 15.3%, to $4.6 million, from $5.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Noninterest expense was $11.6 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, compared to $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense from the prior year quarter of $1.1 million, or 9.0%, was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $509,000, or 6.5%, mainly resulting from a reduction in headcount; a decrease in other expenses of $301,000, or 36.0%, primarily due to a reduction in expenses related to the workout and closure of the digital asset portfolio; and a decrease in professional fees of $234,000, or 22.6%, primarily due to reductions in legal and consulting expenses. Noninterest expense was $35.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 7.2%, from $38.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.7 million, or 7.1%, other expenses of $533,000, or 22.4%, and insurance expenses of $446,000, or 33.0%.
Mr. Reilly noted "Our institution has concentrated efforts on improving our risk profile by redirecting our focus to traditional community banking. This endeavor presented an opportunity to comprehensively evaluate operating expenses to eliminate costs that no longer support our current strategy or risk appetite. While these efforts are ongoing, we have completed an evaluation to reduce our professional services, including legal and consulting costs, and carried out a workforce reduction of over five percent of our employee base during the quarter. While our employees will always be a top priority and the foundation of our core values, these unfortunate measures were required to ensure a responsible deployment of resources that closely aligns with current strategic objectives."
The Company recorded an income tax provision of $132,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to an income tax benefit of $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a provision of $628,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for income tax of $571,000, reflecting an effective tax rate of 19.3%, compared to $2.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 25.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Total assets were $1.65 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $1.4 million, or 0.1%, from $1.65 billion at June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $22.1 million, or 1.3%, from $1.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $138.7 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $33.0 million, or 19.2%, from June 30, 2024 primarily due to an increase in net loans and a decrease in borrowings, offset by an increase in total deposits. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $81.7 million, or 37.1%, from December 31, 2023, primarily due to decreases in deposits and increases in net loans, partially offset by increases in borrowings. Net loans were $1.39 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $37.3 million, or 2.8%, from June 30, 2024 and $65.5 million, or 5.0%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in net loans over the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate loans of $38.6 million, or 7.6%, mortgage warehouse loans of $36.4 million, or 14.2%, and commercial loans of $25.8 million, or 17.8%, partially offset by decreases in enterprise value loans of $46.0 million, or 11.7%, and construction and land development loans of $15.7 million, or 27.6%. These changes reflect approximately $33.8 million of loans reclassified from the enterprise value portfolio to the commercial portfolio, following an internal review performed in the third quarter to identify loans in this segment that share the collateral and risk characteristics of a traditional commercial loan. These changes also reflect the reclassification of $20.3 million in construction and land development loans that converted to permanent commercial real estate loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily due to increases in mortgage warehouse loans of $126.3 million, or 75.8%, and commercial real estate loans of $80.1 million, or 17.1%, partially offset by decreases in enterprise value loans of $85.5 million, or 19.7%, construction and land development loans of $36.5 million, or 46.8%, and a $12.3 million decrease resulting from the closure of the digital asset loan portfolio. These changes reflect $47.3 million in construction and land development loans that converted to permanent commercial real estate loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as well as the reclassification of approximately $33.8 million in loans from the enterprise value to the commercial portfolio. The changing mix of the loan portfolio in all periods presented is illustrative of our current strategy to reduce exposure in our enterprise value lending portfolio in favor of more traditional commercial lending products. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $21.9 million, or 1.56% of total loans, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $20.3 million, or 1.49% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024, and $21.6 million, or 1.61% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses from June 30, 2024 of $1.6 million, or 7.8%, was primarily driven by a provision of $1.7 million, which was due to additional reserves on an individually analyzed loan relationship. The increase in the allowance for credit losses of $352,000, or 1.6%, from December 31, 2023, was primarily driven by an increase in reserves on individually analyzed loans offset by reductions in the general provision due primarily to decreases in the enterprise value and commercial segments, which each carry a higher rate of reserve than other segments of the portfolio.
Total deposits were $1.29 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $23.8 million, or 1.9%, from $1.26 billion at June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $42.7 million, or 3.2%, from $1.33 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits from June 30, 2024, was primarily driven by an increase in retail deposits of $59.5 million, or 8.1%, partially offset by a decrease in deposits obtained through listing services of $23.4 million, or 27.9%, and a decrease in brokered deposits of $20.1 million or, 10.8%. The decrease in deposits from December 31, 2023, was primarily driven by a decrease in deposits obtained through listing services of $76.6 million, or 56.0%, and a decrease in brokered deposits of $30.5 million, or 15.6%, partially offset by an increase in retail deposits of $52.5 million, or 7.1%. Total borrowings were $124.6 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $23.0 million, or 15.6%, from June 30, 2024 and an increase of $19.9 million, or 19.0%, from December 31, 2023.
As of September 30, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $226.2 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 0.8%, from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $4.3 million, or 1.9%, from December 31, 2023. The increases include the Company's net income, which totaled $716,000 and $2.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. Shareholders' equity to total assets was 13.7% at September 30, 2024, compared to 13.6% at June 30, 2024, and 13.3% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $12.76 at September 30, 2024, an increase from $12.70 at June 30, 2024, and $12.55 at December 31, 2023. Market value per share increased to $10.79 at September 30, 2024, an increase of 5.9% from $10.19 at June 30, 2024, and an increase of 7.2% from $10.07 at December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank was categorized as well capitalized under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.
Mr. Reilly concluded, "As we enter the final quarter of 2024, our primary focus remains an unwavering commitment to our employees, customers and stakeholders. I am always pleased to see the many ways our employees are fulfilling our core values while delivering trusted banking services to our customers. The relationships we have cultivated or strengthened by proactively engaging with the communities we serve have provided the natural pathway to efficiently achieve our strategic objectives."
About Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is the holding company for BankProv, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in the Seacoast Region of Northeastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as commercial banking offices in the Manchester / Concord market in Central New Hampshire, BankProv delivers a unique combination of traditional banking services and innovative financial solutions to its markets. Founded in Amesbury, Massachusetts in 1828, BankProv holds the honor of being the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date on which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; interest rates; inflation; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; our ability to successfully shift the balance sheet to that of a traditional community bank; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our level and methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses; changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth; global and national war and terrorism; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.
Investor contact:
Joseph Reilly
President and Chief Executive Officer
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
[email protected]
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
At
At
At
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
29,555
$
19,192
$
22,200
Short-term investments
109,110
152,425
198,132
Cash and cash equivalents
138,665
171,617
220,332
Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)
27,426
27,328
28,571
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
3,619
5,121
4,056
Loans:
Commercial real estate
549,029
510,395
468,928
Construction and land development
41,401
57,145
77,851
Residential real estate
6,517
6,671
7,169
Mortgage warehouse
292,866
256,516
166,567
Commercial
170,514
144,700
176,124
Enterprise value
348,171
394,177
433,633
Digital asset
-
-
12,289
Consumer
94
92
168
Total Loans
1,408,592
1,369,696
1,342,729
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(21,923)
(20,341)
(21,571)
Net loans
1,386,669
1,349,355
1,321,158
Bank owned life insurance
45,683
45,357
44,735
Premises and equipment, net
10,343
12,713
12,986
Accrued interest receivable
5,247
6,396
6,090
Right-of-use assets
3,467
3,704
3,780
Deferred tax asset, net
14,805
14,462
14,461
Other assets
12,280
10,749
14,140
Total assets
$
1,648,204
$
1,646,802
$
1,670,309
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
318,475
$
311,814
$
308,769
NOW
92,349
84,811
93,812
Regular savings
140,979
168,387
231,593
Money market deposits
468,099
452,139
456,408
Certificates of deposit
268,593
247,504
240,640
Total deposits
1,288,495
1,264,655
1,331,222
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
115,000
138,000
95,000
Long-term borrowings
9,597
9,630
9,697
Total borrowings
124,597
147,630
104,697
Operating lease liabilities
3,891
4,118
4,171
Other liabilities
5,063
6,064
8,317
Total liabilities
1,422,046
1,422,467
1,448,407
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;
177
177
177
Additional paid-in capital
125,056
124,665
124,129
Retained earnings
108,679
107,963
106,285
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,101)
(1,637)
(1,496)
Unearned compensation - ESOP
(6,653)
(6,833)
(7,193)
Total shareholders' equity
226,158
224,335
221,902
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,648,204
$
1,646,802
$
1,670,309
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
June 30,
September
September
September
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
21,257
$
20,311
$
19,811
$
61,637
$
59,469
Interest and dividends on debt securities available-
240
243
233
720
717
Interest on short-term investments
932
1,318
3,184
3,979
6,545
Total interest and dividend income
22,429
21,872
23,228
66,336
66,731
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
9,068
9,607
9,113
28,015
20,684
Interest on short-term borrowings
916
281
196
1,375
1,250
Interest on long-term borrowings
36
31
31
98
191
Total interest expense
10,020
9,919
9,340
29,488
22,125
Net interest and dividend income
12,409
11,953
13,888
36,848
44,606
Credit loss expense (benefit) - loans
1,666
6,467
(105)
2,590
2,090
Credit loss expense (benefit) - off-balance sheet
27
(9)
(51)
(20)
(1,534)
Total credit loss expense (benefit)
1,693
6,458
(156)
2,570
556
Net interest and dividend income after credit loss
10,716
5,495
14,044
34,278
44,050
Noninterest income:
Customer service fees on deposit accounts
813
665
903
2,152
2,651
Service charges and fees - other
486
349
511
1,144
1,489
Bank owned life insurance income
327
319
284
948
822
Other income
82
190
67
343
452
Total noninterest income
1,708
1,523
1,765
4,587
5,414
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,267
7,293
7,776
22,705
24,429
Occupancy expense
452
407
429
1,302
1,271
Equipment expense
159
160
148
471
443
Deposit insurance
334
321
500
988
1,146
Data processing
416
402
378
1,231
1,113
Marketing expense
57
76
203
151
447
Professional fees
800
984
1,034
3,098
3,356
Directors' compensation
233
177
178
584
542
Software depreciation and implementation
614
584
509
1,741
1,409
Insurance expense
303
303
451
907
1,353
Service fees
405
234
272
881
789
Other
536
653
837
1,846
2,379
Total noninterest expense
11,576
11,594
12,715
35,905
38,677
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
848
(4,576)
3,094
2,960
10,787
Income tax expense (benefit)
132
(1,268)
628
571
2,757
Net income (loss)
$
716
$
(3,308)
$
2,466
$
2,389
$
8,030
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.04
$
(0.20)
$
0.15
$
0.14
$
0.48
Diluted
$
0.04
$
(0.20)
$
0.15
$
0.14
$
0.48
Weighted Average Shares:
Basic
16,748,404
16,706,793
16,604,886
16,708,363
16,568,331
Diluted
16,811,614
16,706,793
16,648,657
16,754,858
16,569,526
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Income Analysis
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Interest
Interest
Interest
Average
Earned/
Yield/
Average
Earned/
Yield/
Average
Earned/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Paid
Rate
Balance
Paid
Rate (5)
Balance
Paid
Rate (5)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)
$
1,359,712
$
21,257
6.25 %
$
1,328,650
$
20,311
6.11
%
$
1,327,373
$
19,811
5.97
%
Short-term investments
78,925
932
4.72 %
102,395
1,318
5.15
%
257,580
3,184
4.94
%
Debt securities available-
27,367
201
2.94 %
27,485
206
3.00
%
27,363
188
2.75
%
Federal Home Loan Bank
3,476
39
4.49 %
1,865
37
7.94
%
1,902
45
9.46
%
Total interest-earning
1,469,480
22,429
6.11 %
1,460,395
21,872
5.99
%
1,614,218
23,228
5.76
%
Noninterest earning assets
94,258
104,388
103,453
Total assets
$
1,563,738
$
1,564,783
$
1,717,671
Liabilities and
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings accounts
$
155,726
$
898
2.31 %
$
215,344
$
1,646
3.06
%
$
184,239
$
1,021
2.22
%
Money market accounts
479,276
4,823
4.03 %
456,566
4,499
3.94
%
551,344
5,207
3.78
%
NOW accounts
79,527
311
1.56 %
69,737
225
1.29
%
103,966
181
0.70
%
Certificates of deposit
231,373
3,036
5.25 %
251,361
3,237
5.15
%
230,884
2,704
4.68
%
Total interest-bearing
945,902
9,068
3.83 %
993,008
9,607
3.87
%
1,070,433
9,113
3.41
%
Borrowings
Short-term borrowings
66,727
916
5.49 %
17,439
281
6.45
%
14,897
196
5.26
%
Long-term borrowings
9,607
36
1.50 %
9,642
31
1.29
%
9,741
31
1.27
%
Total borrowings
76,334
952
4.99 %
27,081
312
4.61
%
24,638
227
3.69
%
Total interest-bearing
1,022,236
10,020
3.92 %
1,020,089
9,919
3.89
%
1,095,071
9,340
3.41
%
Noninterest-bearing
Noninterest-bearing
305,124
306,081
391,917
Other noninterest-bearing
10,377
10,519
13,864
Total liabilities
1,337,737
1,336,689
1,500,852
Total equity
226,001
228,094
216,819
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,563,738
$
1,564,783
$
1,717,671
Net interest income
$
12,409
$
11,953
$
13,888
Interest rate spread (2)
2.19 %
2.10
%
2.35
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
447,244
$
440,306
$
519,147
Net interest margin (4)
3.38 %
3.27
%
3.44
%
Average interest-earning
143.75
%
143.16
%
147.41
%
(1)
Interest earned/paid on loans includes $796,000, $660,000, and $921,000 in loan fee income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(2)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(5)
Annualized.
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
September 30, 2023
Interest
Interest
Average
Earned/
Yield/
Average
Earned/
Yield/
(Dollars in thousands)
Balance
Paid
Rate
Balance
Paid
Rate (5)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)
$
1,337,289
$
61,637
6.15 %
$
1,355,086
$
59,469
5.85
%
Short-term investments
101,539
3,979
5.22 %
179,086
6,545
4.87
%
Debt securities available-for-sale
27,694
612
2.95 %
28,118
577
2.74
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
2,379
108
6.05 %
2,262
140
8.25
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,468,901
66,336
6.02 %
1,564,552
66,731
5.69
%
Noninterest earning assets
99,161
106,722
Total assets
$
1,568,062
$
1,671,274
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings accounts
$
204,892
$
4,505
2.93 %
$
158,927
$
1,540
1.29
%
Money market accounts
463,632
13,560
3.90 %
460,129
11,669
3.38
%
NOW accounts
77,373
718
1.24 %
115,568
529
0.61
%
Certificates of deposit
237,760
9,232
5.18 %
215,625
6,946
4.30
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
983,657
28,015
3.80 %
950,249
20,684
2.90
%
Borrowings
Short-term borrowings
32,242
1,375
5.69 %
34,098
1,250
4.89
%
Long-term borrowings
9,642
98
1.36 %
14,701
191
1.73
%
Total borrowings
41,884
1,473
4.69 %
48,799
1,441
3.94
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,025,541
29,488
3.83 %
999,048
22,125
2.95
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
305,849
441,006
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
10,977
17,880
Total liabilities
1,342,367
1,457,934
Total equity
225,695
213,340
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,568,062
$
1,671,274
Net interest income
$
36,848
$
44,606
Interest rate spread (2)
2.19 %
2.74
%
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
443,360
$
565,504
Net interest margin (4)
3.34 %
3.80
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
143.23
%
156.60
%
(1)
Interest earned/paid on loans includes $2.2 million and $3.1 million in loan fee income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(2)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(4)
Net-interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(5)
Annualized.
Provident Bancorp, Inc.
Select Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September
June 30,
September
September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Performance Ratios:
Return (loss) on average assets (1)
0.18
%
(0.85)
%
0.57
%
0.20
%
0.64
%
Return (loss) on average equity (1)
1.27
%
(5.80)
%
4.55
%
1.41
%
5.02
%
Interest rate spread (1) (2)
2.19
%
2.10
%
2.35
%
2.19
%
2.74
%
Net interest margin (1) (3)
3.38
%
3.27
%
3.44
%
3.34
%
3.80
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (1)
2.96
%
2.96
%
2.96
%
3.05
%
3.09
%
Efficiency ratio (4)
82.00
%
86.03
%
81.23
%
86.65
%
77.32
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-
143.75
%
143.16
%
147.41
%
143.23
%
156.60
%
Average equity to average assets
14.45
%
14.58
%
12.62
%
14.39
%
12.77
%
At
At
At
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
Asset Quality
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial real estate
$
58
$
60
$
-
Construction and land development
16,212
-
-
Residential real estate
347
352
376
Commercial
1,553
1,864
1,857
Enterprise value
18,990
19,038
1,991
Digital asset
-
-
12,289
Consumer
1
2
4
Total non-accrual loans
37,161
21,316
16,517
Total non-performing assets
$
37,161
$
21,316
$
16,517
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total loans (5)
1.56
%
1.49
%
1.61
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of non-performing loans
58.99
%
95.43
%
130.60
%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)
2.64
%
1.56
%
1.23
%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets
2.25
%
1.29
%
0.99
%
Capital and Share Related
Shareholders' equity to total assets
13.72
%
13.62
%
13.29
%
Book value per share
$
12.76
$
12.70
$
12.55
Market value per share
$
10.79
$
10.19
$
10.07
Shares outstanding
17,730,843
17,667,327
17,677,479
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.
(4)
The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net.
(5)
Loans are presented at amortized cost.
SOURCE Provident Bancorp, Inc.