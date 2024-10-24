Provident Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the September 30, 2024 Quarter

AMESBURY, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqCM: PVBC), the holding company for BankProv (the "Bank"), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $716,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and net income of $2.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $2.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company's return on average assets was 0.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a loss on average assets of 0.85% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a return on average assets of 0.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's return on average assets was 0.20%, compared to 0.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company's return on average equity was 1.27% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a loss on average equity of 5.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a return on average equity of 4.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's return on average equity was 1.41%, compared to 5.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

In announcing these results, Joseph Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report net income for the quarter as we continue to execute our strategic plan. These results once again include an increase to a valuation adjustment on a loan relationship in our enterprise value portfolio, which somewhat overshadows positive momentum in the general achievement of our strategic objectives. We are excited that our exhaustive efforts to strengthen our retail deposit base are yielding positive results, with consistent increases in our branch activity and balances since the prior quarter and throughout 2024. These results are enabling us to run off high-cost third-party deposits, strengthen our liquidity position and optimize the benefit from the late-September interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve, which should serve to highlight the importance of these efforts and result in meaningful reductions in our cost of funds."

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $12.4 million, an increase of $456,000, or 3.8%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $1.5 million, or 10.6%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.19% and 3.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.10% and 3.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and 2.35% and 3.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest and dividend income was $36.8 million, a decrease of $7.8 million, or 17.4%, compared to $44.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The interest rate spread and net interest margin were 2.19% and 3.34%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 2.74%, and 3.80%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Total interest and dividend income was $22.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $557,000, or 2.5%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $799,000, or 3.4%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 6.11% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 12 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 35 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, total interest and dividend income was $66.3 million, a decrease of $395,000, or 0.6%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The Company's yield on interest-earning assets was 6.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 33 basis points from the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Total interest expense was $10.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $101,000, or 1.0%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of $680,000, or 7.3%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $9.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $539,000, or 5.6%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $45,000, or 0.5%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in interest expense on deposits from the prior quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $47.1 million, or 4.7%, and a four-basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 3.83%. The decrease in interest expense on deposits from the prior year quarter was primarily driven by a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $124.5 million, or 11.6%, partially offset by a 42-basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits. Interest expense on borrowings totaled $952,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $640,000, or 205.1%, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $725,000, or 319.4%, over the prior year quarter. The increase in interest expense on borrowings from the prior quarter and the prior year quarter was primarily driven by an increase in the average balance of borrowings and an increase in the cost of borrowings. The average balance of borrowings increased $49.3 million, or 181.9%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $51.7 million, or 209.8%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The cost of borrowings was 4.99% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 38 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 130 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.92% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, which is an increase of three basis points, from 3.89%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and an increase of 51 basis points from 3.41% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Total interest expense increased $7.4 million, or 33.3%, to $29.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $22.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Interest expense on deposits was $28.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $7.3 million, or 35.4%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits of 90 basis points, to 3.80%, and an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $33.4 million, or 3.5%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, interest expense on borrowings increased $32,000, or 2.2%, primarily due to an increase in the cost of borrowings of 75 basis points, to 4.69%, partially offset by a decrease in average total borrowings of $6.9 million, or 14.2%. The Company's total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.83% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, which is an increase of 88 basis points, from 2.95%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company recognized a $1.7 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $6.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a $156,000 credit loss benefit recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The provision for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by an additional $1.7 million reserve on a $17.6 million enterprise value relationship, which now carries a total of $8.8 million in individually analyzed reserves. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recognized a $2.6 million provision for credit losses, compared to $556,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, due to an $8.8 million individually analyzed reserve in the enterprise value portfolio that was partially offset by the first quarter payoff of an enterprise value loan that resulted in the elimination of $1.1 million in related reserves, a settlement with a digital asset lending customer which resulted in a $3.8 million reduction in related reserves and the elimination of that portfolio and reductions in the general allowance due primarily to decreases in the enterprise value and commercial segments, which each carry a higher reserve rate than other lending segments.

Net charge-offs totaled $84,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and net recoveries of $147,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $2.2 million, compared to $3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were primarily related to the aforementioned settlement with a digital asset lending customer.

Non-accrual loans were $37.2 million, or 2.25% of total assets, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $21.3 million, or 1.29% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024 and $16.5 million, or 0.99% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in non-accrual loans as of September 30, 2024 was primarily driven by a $16.2 million construction and land development loan relationship placed on non-accrual in the third quarter after the loan became delinquent and conversations with the borrower indicated their inability to meet current and future debt obligations.

Mr. Reilly noted "The Bank has evaluated the construction and land development loan relationship placed on non-accrual status in the third quarter. The Bank, due to the high collateral value of the project, is exploring options to work out or exit this relationship as efficiently as possible. We continue to closely monitor our portfolios to detect and address any weaknesses in specific relationships and mitigate the impact of troubled credits."

Noninterest income was $1.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and $1.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, noninterest income decreased $827,000, or 15.3%, to $4.6 million, from $5.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Noninterest expense was $11.6 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, compared to $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in noninterest expense from the prior year quarter of $1.1 million, or 9.0%, was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $509,000, or 6.5%, mainly resulting from a reduction in headcount; a decrease in other expenses of $301,000, or 36.0%, primarily due to a reduction in expenses related to the workout and closure of the digital asset portfolio; and a decrease in professional fees of $234,000, or 22.6%, primarily due to reductions in legal and consulting expenses. Noninterest expense was $35.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 7.2%, from $38.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 primarily due to decreases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.7 million, or 7.1%, other expenses of $533,000, or 22.4%, and insurance expenses of $446,000, or 33.0%.

Mr. Reilly noted "Our institution has concentrated efforts on improving our risk profile by redirecting our focus to traditional community banking. This endeavor presented an opportunity to comprehensively evaluate operating expenses to eliminate costs that no longer support our current strategy or risk appetite. While these efforts are ongoing, we have completed an evaluation to reduce our professional services, including legal and consulting costs, and carried out a workforce reduction of over five percent of our employee base during the quarter. While our employees will always be a top priority and the foundation of our core values, these unfortunate measures were required to ensure a responsible deployment of resources that closely aligns with current strategic objectives."

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $132,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to an income tax benefit of $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and a provision of $628,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for income tax of $571,000, reflecting an effective tax rate of 19.3%, compared to $2.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 25.6%, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Total assets were $1.65 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $1.4 million, or 0.1%, from $1.65 billion at June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $22.1 million, or 1.3%, from $1.67 billion at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $138.7 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $33.0 million, or 19.2%, from June 30, 2024 primarily due to an increase in net loans and a decrease in borrowings, offset by an increase in total deposits. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $81.7 million, or 37.1%, from December 31, 2023, primarily due to decreases in deposits and increases in net loans, partially offset by increases in borrowings. Net loans were $1.39 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $37.3 million, or 2.8%, from June 30, 2024 and $65.5 million, or 5.0%, from December 31, 2023. The increase in net loans over the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate loans of $38.6 million, or 7.6%, mortgage warehouse loans of $36.4 million, or 14.2%, and commercial loans of $25.8 million, or 17.8%, partially offset by decreases in enterprise value loans of $46.0 million, or 11.7%, and construction and land development loans of $15.7 million, or 27.6%. These changes reflect approximately $33.8 million of loans reclassified from the enterprise value portfolio to the commercial portfolio, following an internal review performed in the third quarter to identify loans in this segment that share the collateral and risk characteristics of a traditional commercial loan. These changes also reflect the reclassification of $20.3 million in construction and land development loans that converted to permanent commercial real estate loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily due to increases in mortgage warehouse loans of $126.3 million, or 75.8%, and commercial real estate loans of $80.1 million, or 17.1%, partially offset by decreases in enterprise value loans of $85.5 million, or 19.7%, construction and land development loans of $36.5 million, or 46.8%, and a $12.3 million decrease resulting from the closure of the digital asset loan portfolio. These changes reflect $47.3 million in construction and land development loans that converted to permanent commercial real estate loans during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, as well as the reclassification of approximately $33.8 million in loans from the enterprise value to the commercial portfolio. The changing mix of the loan portfolio in all periods presented is illustrative of our current strategy to reduce exposure in our enterprise value lending portfolio in favor of more traditional commercial lending products. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $21.9 million, or 1.56% of total loans, as of September 30, 2024, compared to $20.3 million, or 1.49% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024, and $21.6 million, or 1.61% of total loans, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses from June 30, 2024 of $1.6 million, or 7.8%, was primarily driven by a provision of $1.7 million, which was due to additional reserves on an individually analyzed loan relationship. The increase in the allowance for credit losses of $352,000, or 1.6%, from December 31, 2023, was primarily driven by an increase in reserves on individually analyzed loans offset by reductions in the general provision due primarily to decreases in the enterprise value and commercial segments, which each carry a higher rate of reserve than other segments of the portfolio.

Total deposits were $1.29 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $23.8 million, or 1.9%, from $1.26 billion at June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $42.7 million, or 3.2%, from $1.33 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits from June 30, 2024, was primarily driven by an increase in retail deposits of $59.5 million, or 8.1%, partially offset by a decrease in deposits obtained through listing services of $23.4 million, or 27.9%, and a decrease in brokered deposits of $20.1 million or, 10.8%. The decrease in deposits from December 31, 2023, was primarily driven by a decrease in deposits obtained through listing services of $76.6 million, or 56.0%, and a decrease in brokered deposits of $30.5 million, or 15.6%, partially offset by an increase in retail deposits of $52.5 million, or 7.1%. Total borrowings were $124.6 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $23.0 million, or 15.6%, from June 30, 2024 and an increase of $19.9 million, or 19.0%, from December 31, 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $226.2 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 0.8%, from June 30, 2024, and an increase of $4.3 million, or 1.9%, from December 31, 2023. The increases include the Company's net income, which totaled $716,000 and $2.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. Shareholders' equity to total assets was 13.7% at September 30, 2024, compared to 13.6% at June 30, 2024, and 13.3% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $12.76 at September 30, 2024, an increase from $12.70 at June 30, 2024, and $12.55 at December 31, 2023. Market value per share increased to $10.79 at September 30, 2024, an increase of 5.9% from $10.19 at June 30, 2024, and an increase of 7.2% from $10.07 at December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank was categorized as well capitalized under the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

Mr. Reilly concluded, "As we enter the final quarter of 2024, our primary focus remains an unwavering commitment to our employees, customers and stakeholders. I am always pleased to see the many ways our employees are fulfilling our core values while delivering trusted banking services to our customers. The relationships we have cultivated or strengthened by proactively engaging with the communities we serve have provided the natural pathway to efficiently achieve our strategic objectives."

About Provident Bancorp, Inc.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVBC) is the holding company for BankProv, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in the Seacoast Region of Northeastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as well as commercial banking offices in the Manchester / Concord market in Central New Hampshire, BankProv delivers a unique combination of traditional banking services and innovative financial solutions to its markets. Founded in Amesbury, Massachusetts in 1828, BankProv holds the honor of being the 10th oldest bank in the nation. The Bank insures 100% of deposits through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit bankprov.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Company's or the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as, "expects," "subject," "believe," "will," "intends," "may," "will be" or "would." These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Company's or the Bank's control), and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date on which they are given). These factors include: general economic conditions; interest rates; inflation; levels of unemployment; legislative, regulatory and accounting changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank; deposit flows; our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; competition; our ability to successfully shift the balance sheet to that of a traditional community bank; real estate values in the market area; loan demand; the adequacy of our level and methodology for calculating our allowance for credit losses; changes in the quality of our loan and securities portfolios; the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans; an unexpected adverse financial, regulatory or bankruptcy event experienced by our cryptocurrency, digital asset or financial technology ("fintech") customers; our ability to retain key employees; failures or breaches of our IT systems, including cyberattacks; the failure to maintain current technologies; the ability of the Company or the Bank to effectively manage its growth; global and national war and terrorism; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers; and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet





At



At



At





September 30,



June 30,



December 31,





2024



2024



2023

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



(unaudited)









Assets























Cash and due from banks

$ 29,555



$ 19,192



$ 22,200

Short-term investments



109,110





152,425





198,132

Cash and cash equivalents



138,665





171,617





220,332

Debt securities available-for-sale (at fair value)



27,426





27,328





28,571

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost



3,619





5,121





4,056

Loans:























Commercial real estate



549,029





510,395





468,928

Construction and land development



41,401





57,145





77,851

Residential real estate



6,517





6,671





7,169

Mortgage warehouse



292,866





256,516





166,567

Commercial



170,514





144,700





176,124

Enterprise value



348,171





394,177





433,633

Digital asset



-





-





12,289

Consumer



94





92





168

Total Loans



1,408,592





1,369,696





1,342,729

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(21,923)





(20,341)





(21,571)

Net loans



1,386,669





1,349,355





1,321,158

Bank owned life insurance



45,683





45,357





44,735

Premises and equipment, net



10,343





12,713





12,986

Accrued interest receivable



5,247





6,396





6,090

Right-of-use assets



3,467





3,704





3,780

Deferred tax asset, net



14,805





14,462





14,461

Other assets



12,280





10,749





14,140

Total assets

$ 1,648,204



$ 1,646,802



$ 1,670,309

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 318,475



$ 311,814



$ 308,769

NOW



92,349





84,811





93,812

Regular savings



140,979





168,387





231,593

Money market deposits



468,099





452,139





456,408

Certificates of deposit



268,593





247,504





240,640

Total deposits



1,288,495





1,264,655





1,331,222

Borrowings:























Short-term borrowings



115,000





138,000





95,000

Long-term borrowings



9,597





9,630





9,697

Total borrowings



124,597





147,630





104,697

Operating lease liabilities



3,891





4,118





4,171

Other liabilities



5,063





6,064





8,317

Total liabilities



1,422,046





1,422,467





1,448,407

Shareholders' equity:























Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued and outstanding



-





-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

17,730,843, 17,667,327, and 17,677,479 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively



177





177





177

Additional paid-in capital



125,056





124,665





124,129

Retained earnings



108,679





107,963





106,285

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,101)





(1,637)





(1,496)

Unearned compensation - ESOP



(6,653)





(6,833)





(7,193)

Total shareholders' equity



226,158





224,335





221,902

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,648,204



$ 1,646,802



$ 1,670,309



Provident Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September

30,



June 30,



September

30,



September

30,



September

30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024



2024



2023



2024



2023

Interest and dividend income:







































Interest and fees on loans

$ 21,257



$ 20,311



$ 19,811



$ 61,637



$ 59,469

Interest and dividends on debt securities available-

for-sale



240





243





233





720





717

Interest on short-term investments



932





1,318





3,184





3,979





6,545

Total interest and dividend income



22,429





21,872





23,228





66,336





66,731

Interest expense:







































Interest on deposits



9,068





9,607





9,113





28,015





20,684

Interest on short-term borrowings



916





281





196





1,375





1,250

Interest on long-term borrowings



36





31





31





98





191

Total interest expense



10,020





9,919





9,340





29,488





22,125

Net interest and dividend income



12,409





11,953





13,888





36,848





44,606

Credit loss expense (benefit) - loans



1,666





6,467





(105)





2,590





2,090

Credit loss expense (benefit) - off-balance sheet

credit exposures



27





(9)





(51)





(20)





(1,534)

Total credit loss expense (benefit)



1,693





6,458





(156)





2,570





556

Net interest and dividend income after credit loss

expense (benefit)



10,716





5,495





14,044





34,278





44,050

Noninterest income:







































Customer service fees on deposit accounts



813





665





903





2,152





2,651

Service charges and fees - other



486





349





511





1,144





1,489

Bank owned life insurance income



327





319





284





948





822

Other income



82





190





67





343





452

Total noninterest income



1,708





1,523





1,765





4,587





5,414

Noninterest expense:







































Salaries and employee benefits



7,267





7,293





7,776





22,705





24,429

Occupancy expense



452





407





429





1,302





1,271

Equipment expense



159





160





148





471





443

Deposit insurance



334





321





500





988





1,146

Data processing



416





402





378





1,231





1,113

Marketing expense



57





76





203





151





447

Professional fees



800





984





1,034





3,098





3,356

Directors' compensation



233





177





178





584





542

Software depreciation and implementation



614





584





509





1,741





1,409

Insurance expense



303





303





451





907





1,353

Service fees



405





234





272





881





789

Other



536





653





837





1,846





2,379

Total noninterest expense



11,576





11,594





12,715





35,905





38,677

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



848





(4,576)





3,094





2,960





10,787

Income tax expense (benefit)



132





(1,268)





628





571





2,757

Net income (loss)

$ 716



$ (3,308)



$ 2,466



$ 2,389



$ 8,030

Earnings (loss) per share:







































Basic

$ 0.04



$ (0.20)



$ 0.15



$ 0.14



$ 0.48

Diluted

$ 0.04



$ (0.20)



$ 0.15



$ 0.14



$ 0.48

Weighted Average Shares:







































Basic



16,748,404





16,706,793





16,604,886





16,708,363





16,568,331

Diluted



16,811,614





16,706,793





16,648,657





16,754,858





16,569,526



Provident Bancorp, Inc. Net Interest Income Analysis (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024



September 30, 2023













Interest













Interest



















Interest













Average



Earned/

Yield/

Average



Earned/



Yield/



Average



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid

Rate

(5)

Balance



Paid



Rate (5)



Balance



Paid



Rate (5)

Assets:

































































Interest-earning assets:

































































Loans (1)

$ 1,359,712



$ 21,257

6.25 %

$ 1,328,650



$ 20,311





6.11 %

$ 1,327,373



$ 19,811





5.97 % Short-term investments



78,925





932

4.72 %



102,395





1,318





5.15 %



257,580





3,184





4.94 % Debt securities available-

for-sale



27,367





201

2.94 %



27,485





206





3.00 %



27,363





188





2.75 % Federal Home Loan Bank

stock



3,476





39

4.49 %



1,865





37





7.94 %



1,902





45





9.46 % Total interest-earning

assets



1,469,480





22,429

6.11 %



1,460,395





21,872





5.99 %



1,614,218





23,228





5.76 % Noninterest earning assets



94,258















104,388





















103,453

















Total assets

$ 1,563,738













$ 1,564,783



















$ 1,717,671

















Liabilities and

shareholders' equity:

































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































































Savings accounts

$ 155,726



$ 898

2.31 %

$ 215,344



$ 1,646





3.06 %

$ 184,239



$ 1,021





2.22 % Money market accounts



479,276





4,823

4.03 %



456,566





4,499





3.94 %



551,344





5,207





3.78 % NOW accounts



79,527





311

1.56 %



69,737





225





1.29 %



103,966





181





0.70 % Certificates of deposit



231,373





3,036

5.25 %



251,361





3,237





5.15 %



230,884





2,704





4.68 % Total interest-bearing

deposits



945,902





9,068

3.83 %



993,008





9,607





3.87 %



1,070,433





9,113





3.41 % Borrowings

































































Short-term borrowings



66,727





916

5.49 %



17,439





281





6.45 %



14,897





196





5.26 % Long-term borrowings



9,607





36

1.50 %



9,642





31





1.29 %



9,741





31





1.27 % Total borrowings



76,334





952

4.99 %



27,081





312





4.61 %



24,638





227





3.69 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities



1,022,236





10,020

3.92 %



1,020,089





9,919





3.89 %



1,095,071





9,340





3.41 % Noninterest-bearing

liabilities:

































































Noninterest-bearing

deposits



305,124















306,081





















391,917

















Other noninterest-bearing

liabilities



10,377















10,519





















13,864

















Total liabilities



1,337,737















1,336,689





















1,500,852

















Total equity



226,001















228,094





















216,819

















Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,563,738













$ 1,564,783



















$ 1,717,671

















Net interest income









$ 12,409













$ 11,953



















$ 13,888









Interest rate spread (2)















2.19 %



















2.10 %



















2.35 % Net interest-earning assets

(3)

$ 447,244













$ 440,306



















$ 519,147

















Net interest margin (4)















3.38 %



















3.27 %



















3.44 % Average interest-earning

assets to interest-bearing

liabilities



143.75 %













143.16 %



















147.41 %

















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes $796,000, $660,000, and $921,000 in loan fee income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5) Annualized.





For the Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023













Interest













Interest













Average



Earned/

Yield/

Average



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance



Paid

Rate

(5)

Balance



Paid



Rate (5)

Assets:









































Interest-earning assets:









































Loans (1)

$ 1,337,289



$ 61,637

6.15 %

$ 1,355,086



$ 59,469





5.85 % Short-term investments



101,539





3,979

5.22 %



179,086





6,545





4.87 % Debt securities available-for-sale



27,694





612

2.95 %



28,118





577





2.74 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,379





108

6.05 %



2,262





140





8.25 % Total interest-earning assets



1,468,901





66,336

6.02 %



1,564,552





66,731





5.69 % Noninterest earning assets



99,161















106,722

















Total assets

$ 1,568,062













$ 1,671,274

















Liabilities and shareholders' equity:









































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Savings accounts

$ 204,892



$ 4,505

2.93 %

$ 158,927



$ 1,540





1.29 % Money market accounts



463,632





13,560

3.90 %



460,129





11,669





3.38 % NOW accounts



77,373





718

1.24 %



115,568





529





0.61 % Certificates of deposit



237,760





9,232

5.18 %



215,625





6,946





4.30 % Total interest-bearing deposits



983,657





28,015

3.80 %



950,249





20,684





2.90 % Borrowings









































Short-term borrowings



32,242





1,375

5.69 %



34,098





1,250





4.89 % Long-term borrowings



9,642





98

1.36 %



14,701





191





1.73 % Total borrowings



41,884





1,473

4.69 %



48,799





1,441





3.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,025,541





29,488

3.83 %



999,048





22,125





2.95 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









































Noninterest-bearing deposits



305,849















441,006

















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



10,977















17,880

















Total liabilities



1,342,367















1,457,934

















Total equity



225,695















213,340

















Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,568,062













$ 1,671,274

















Net interest income









$ 36,848













$ 44,606









Interest rate spread (2)















2.19 %



















2.74 % Net interest-earning assets (3)

$ 443,360













$ 565,504

















Net interest margin (4)















3.34 %



















3.80 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities



143.23 %













156.60 %

















(1) Interest earned/paid on loans includes $2.2 million and $3.1 million in loan fee income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-bearing assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net-interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5) Annualized.

Provident Bancorp, Inc. Select Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September

30,



June 30,



September

30,



September 30,





2024



2024



2023



2024



2023

Performance Ratios:







































Return (loss) on average assets (1)



0.18 %



(0.85) %



0.57 %



0.20 %



0.64 % Return (loss) on average equity (1)



1.27 %



(5.80) %



4.55 %



1.41 %



5.02 % Interest rate spread (1) (2)



2.19 %



2.10 %



2.35 %



2.19 %



2.74 % Net interest margin (1) (3)



3.38 %



3.27 %



3.44 %



3.34 %



3.80 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1)



2.96 %



2.96 %



2.96 %



3.05 %



3.09 % Efficiency ratio (4)



82.00 %



86.03 %



81.23 %



86.65 %



77.32 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-

bearing liabilities



143.75 %



143.16 %



147.41 %



143.23 %



156.60 % Average equity to average assets



14.45 %



14.58 %



12.62 %



14.39 %



12.77 %





At



At



At





September 30,



June 30,



December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024



2024



2023

Asset Quality























Non-accrual loans:























Commercial real estate

$ 58



$ 60



$ -

Construction and land development



16,212





-





-

Residential real estate



347





352





376

Commercial



1,553





1,864





1,857

Enterprise value



18,990





19,038





1,991

Digital asset



-





-





12,289

Consumer



1





2





4

Total non-accrual loans



37,161





21,316





16,517

Total non-performing assets

$ 37,161



$ 21,316



$ 16,517



























Asset Quality Ratios























Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total loans (5)



1.56 %



1.49 %



1.61 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of non-performing loans



58.99 %



95.43 %



130.60 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans (5)



2.64 %



1.56 %



1.23 % Non-performing loans as a percent of total assets



2.25 %



1.29 %



0.99 %

























Capital and Share Related























Shareholders' equity to total assets



13.72 %



13.62 %



13.29 % Book value per share

$ 12.76



$ 12.70



$ 12.55

Market value per share

$ 10.79



$ 10.19



$ 10.07

Shares outstanding



17,730,843





17,667,327





17,677,479



(1) Annualized.

(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(4) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains on securities available for sale, net.

(5) Loans are presented at amortized cost.

SOURCE Provident Bancorp, Inc.