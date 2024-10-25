London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - Edison issues report on Northern Data Group (FSE: NB2)

Northern Data is a diversified provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) solutions. The group has successfully expanded into generative AI cloud services and liquid-cooled data centre infrastructure, while maintaining its technological heritage. With the largest AI hardware cluster in Europe and specialised data centres, Northern Data is poised to capitalise on the substantial opportunity within the generative AI market, where demand currently outstrips supply. Its elite partnership with NVIDIA positions it as the European torch bearer for the most innovative and cutting-edge generative AI hardware and housing currently on the market.

