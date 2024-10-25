Anzeige
WKN: A2PZ0R | ISIN: US75513E1010 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UR
PR Newswire
25.10.2024 12:36 Uhr
147 Leser
Dispelix and RTX's Collins Aerospace to collaborate on aerospace and defense technology

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispelix, a global leader in augmented reality (AR) waveguide display technology, and Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, have announced a long-term supply agreement to incorporate Dispelix's advanced AR waveguide displays into Collins Aerospace's products.

Under the agreement, Dispelix will leverage its expertise in designing and developing state-of-the-art waveguide displays to supply Collins Aerospace with advanced near-eye and head-up displays. By working together, Dispelix and Collins will be able to offer next-generation solutions, leveraging waveguide technology, to a broader range of aerospace and defense customers globally.

"We are excited to work with Collins Aerospace, a leader in the aerospace and defense industry," said Antti Sunnari, CEO and Co-founder of Dispelix. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. In aerospace and defense applications, where the stakes are incredibly high, the need for the best possible technology, performance and durability is paramount. By integrating Dispelix's advanced waveguide displays with Collins' robust systems, we are poised to deliver unparalleled solutions."

"Waveguide display technology is a game-changer for see-through AR displays allowing solutions with significantly lower size, weight and cost relative to legacy systems," said Chris Bruns, Executive Director of Avionics Supply Chain at Collins Aerospace.

The collaboration between Dispelix and Collins Aerospace represents a significant milestone in the development of advanced display technologies. Both businesses are committed to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions that support the critical missions of their customers.

CONTACT:

Dispelix
For questions, please contact: communications@dispelix.com

Collins Aerospace
For questions, please contact: corporatepr@rtx.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/dispelix/r/dispelix-and-rtx-s-collins-aerospace-to-collaborate-on-aerospace-and-defense-technology,c4056618

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dispelix-and-rtxs-collins-aerospace-to-collaborate-on-aerospace-and-defense-technology-302287163.html

