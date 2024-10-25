Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce its newest PIRHO Fresh Greek Grill ("PIRHO") street front location in Calgary's Glenmore Landing, located at 1600 90 Ave SW. PIRHO serves delicious gourmet bowls, wraps, and pitas with the fresh wholesome tastes of Greece.





Today's announcement marks the opening of the first (1st) franchised location of thirty (30) planned under our Area Development agreement for PIRHO in Alberta, setting the stage for increasing our presence in Western Canada as they join Safeway, Starbuck's, McDonald's and COBS Bread at Glenmore Landing. Through our accelerated franchise development model and strategic real estate growth plan, PIRHO is positioned to become a category leader in Canada with 1st mover advantage, just like Cava Grill in the United States. This was a major part of our success in our launch of Mucho Burrito," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.

The Glenmore area is a perfect location as it represents the target demographic of PIRHO customers. It is a popular shopping and commercial center located in the southwest quadrant of Calgary, Alberta. It serves as a convenient hub for the surrounding communities, including Palliser, Pump Hill, and Bayview. The area offers a diverse mix of retail stores, services, and dining options, and it home to the Glenmore Reservoir on the Elbow River. The reservoir's perimeter features a scenic, uninterrupted 16km multi-use pathway/pedestrian and cycling trail along the water's edge, connecting popular city destinations such as the Heritage Marina beach, Heritage Park Historical Village, South Glenmore Park, Glenmore Sailing Club, Weaselhead Flats Natural Environment Park, North Glenmore Park, Calgary Canoe Club, Calgary Rowing Club, and the Earl Grey Golf Club, making it a vibrant destination for both residents and visitors.





In addition to retail and dining, Glenmore also houses professional and medical services, financial institutions, and wellness centers. This makes it a one-stop destination for many daily errands and needs. Overall, Glenmore is a well-rounded commercial center that combines convenience, variety, and community atmosphere, making it a cherished locale in southwest Calgary.





"As we aim to establish PIRHO as the leading national brand for fast-casual Greek cuisine in Canada, rapid market entry is essential for scaling a growth brand. We plan to leverage our platform across our portfolio of emerging brands to achieve this. Scott Grandin and his team in Alberta bring valuable experience in developing brands as they utilize our asset-light franchising model here at Happy Belly."





"We currently have 421contractually committed retail locations from area developers across all emerging brands in the Happy Belly Portfolio-whether in development, under construction, or already open. As we open new stores, the Happy Belly footprint continues to grow. Our team is committed to sourcing and evaluating real estate, reviewing franchisee applications, and collaborating closely with area developers to support our asset-light franchising model. At present, five of our restaurant brands are simultaneously under construction, and we are excited to announce multiple brand openings throughout 2024-2025. By focusing on securing high-quality franchisees and prime real estate locations across Canada, we will further strengthen our expansion efforts."

We are just getting started.

About PIRHO Fresh Greet Grill.

We strongly believe that food can bring people together and inspire colorful conversations. PIRHO culture is rooted in old-world Greek traditions with an emphasis on family and community. The wholesome ingredients, the careful preparation, the irresistible aromas, the delicious food and of course the human interaction all make for a warm and inviting atmosphere. During our visits to Greece, this nurturing environment left a deep and lasting impression with us. So much so that it led to the creation of PIRHO Fresh Greek Grill. The best of Greece right here in Canada! Join us for lunch or dinner at PIRHO Grill and fuel your soul.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly Food Group

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.