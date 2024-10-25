

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $737 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $708 million, or $0.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $750 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $5.033 billion from $4.915 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



