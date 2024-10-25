

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL):



Earnings: -$198 million in Q3 vs. -$218 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.48 in Q3 vs. -$0.53 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $69 million or $0.16 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.16 per share Revenue: $1.947 billion in Q3 vs. $2.048 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.11 to $0.14 Full year EPS guidance: $0.63 to $0.66



