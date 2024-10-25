Interactive Strength Inc. is Expanding FORME's Presence in the Fast-growing Golf Performance Market by Exhibiting at the Titleist Performance Institute Summit on October 25-27

Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) is the world's leading educational organization for how the human body functions in relation to the golf swing

Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or "the Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the CLMBR and FORME brands, today announced that the Company will be exhibiting the FORME Lift at the Titleist Performance Institute Summit on October 25-27 in Orlando, Florida.

FORME is expanding its presence in the golf performance market, which is large and growing quickly. The Titleist Performance Institute is the world's leading educational organization dedicated to the study of how the human body functions in relation to the golf swing. It has organized the World Golf Fitness Summit for many years and has now changed the name to the TPI Summit, reflecting TPI's pre-eminent position in the industry.

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of TRNR, said: "TPI is the gold standard in the golf coaching industry, with 48 of the top 50 PGA Tour professionals coached by a TPI certified coach. We are excited to be at the TPI Summit for the first time as we have been collaborating with them for years. We had a great experience as an exhibitor earlier this year at the PGA Equipment show, where the Fitness area was curated by TPI, and there was a lot of excitement from country clubs to install a FORME Lift as a plug and play golf performance center."

"We have been blown away by the interest in FORME in the golf performance market," Mr. Ward continued, "and we expect FORME to be installed at numerous top 25 collegiate golf programs and elite country clubs during the winter season. There has been a FORME Lift installed at TPI's headquarters in California since FORME launched and we installed another FORME Lift at the Titleist Performance Center in Massachusetts earlier this month."

Combining award-winning strength training equipment and live 1:1 personal training, FORME Lift customers can measurably improve their golf performance and longevity through increasing their power, flexibility and range of motion by working with a Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) certified golf fitness trainer.

The FORME Lift is a 'plug and play golf performance center', offering a compact strength training device with digital programming and live 1:1 coaching.

About Titleist Performance Institute:

TPI (Titleist Performance Institute) was founded in 2003 and is the world's leading educational organization dedicated to the study of how the human body functions in relation to the golf swing.

TPI's mission is to educate golfers and industry professionals on the Body-Swing Connection through its one of a kind 'TPI Certified' educational program. This program was developed by founders Dr. Greg Rose and Dave Phillips along with a 52 member advisory staff of industry leading experts. Five unique fields of study are offered for TPI Certification: Golf, Medical, Fitness, Power and Junior Development. Currently, there are over 27,000 TPI Certified professionals in 63 countries assisting players of all skill levels. Use this site to find a TPI Certified pro near you.

Since its inception in 2003, TPI has studied thousands of golfers ranging from the top professional Tour players to weekend enthusiasts. An incredible amount of data on players of all shapes, sizes, ages, and fitness levels has been gathered during this time. Using this data, TPI discovered how a properly functioning body allows a player to swing a golf club in the most efficient way possible. Additionally, TPI has analyzed how physical limitations in a player's body can adversely affect the golf swing and potentially lead to injury.

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. produces innovative specialty fitness equipment and digital fitness services under two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME. Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on NASDAQ (symbol:TRNR).

CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine that offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR's design is compact and easy to move - making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability and can be found at gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities, as well as available for consumers at home. www.clmbr.com.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1) The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance) and 2) The FORME Studio (fitness mirror). In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. www.formelife.com.

