Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2024) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada, is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Neptune continues to mine through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake operations. Bitcoin revenues are held securely in cold storage while staking revenues are either compounded or are used to acquire more Bitcoin.

Neptune is well positioned with a strong balance sheet to take advantage of what is believed to be a resumption of a blockchain bull market cycle. Key financial and operational highlights are as follow:

Neptune currently holds 349 BTC in cold storage, this balance continues to grow through proof-of-work mining operations, option trades, purchases and using staking revenues for acquisitions.

Earlier in the year Neptune purchased 26,964 Solana (" SOL ") at a price of US$64 per SOL. At the time of purchase this was a 67% discount to market price and, as of October 24, 2024, market price is US$ 180 per SOL. Neptune currently stakes 31,715 SOL earning approximately 7.25% per annum.

The Company holds a portfolio of tokens which management rebalances from time to time as necessary to optimize holdings and yields. Currently, Neptune holds 193,000 ATOM, 140 ETH, 50,000 DOT, 1.3m GRT and smaller positions in Ocean, FTM, DASH, Juno and others. The majority of these tokens are staked, earning yields of 3-20% depending on the asset.

As of October 25, 2024, operations generate approximately $220,000 per month at today's token prices. This income level fluctuates significantly based on token price movements.

Neptune continuously assesses accretive opportunities to grow the balance sheet such as the Solana acquisition from a bankrupt entity and purchase of shares in SpaceX.

Neptune has $4.6 million in cash reserves with tier 1 Canadian banks providing enough capital for over two years of operations without selling tokens or raising capital.

The Company has been active in the public market with its NCIB share repurchases, periodically acquiring and cancelling shares when conditions are optimal.

The Company has no debt and no share purchase warrants.

"We are enthusiastic about the Company's recent progress and the improving market conditions. As the cryptocurrency space resumes the current bull cycle, Neptune is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this momentum. Our diverse holdings-from Bitcoin to emerging assets like Solana and our unique investment in SpaceX-provide unparalleled opportunities for growth. With the launch of a new marketing campaign, we aim to elevate Neptune's visibility and continue delivering long-term value to our shareholders. We are excited about the future and confident that Neptune will remain a leader in the digital asset landscape," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune's CEO.

Marketing Campaign Services Agreement

The Company has entered into a service agreement with Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") dated October 23rd, 2024, pursuant to which Native Ads will provide a marketing campaign for a total retainer of up to US$150,000, with a term of up to six months or until the retainer is depleted. Under the Agreement, Native Ads will execute a comprehensive digital media advertising campaign for the Company, where approximately 75% of the campaign budget will be allocated to cost per click costs, media buying and content distribution, and search engine marketing. The remaining budget will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, campaign optimization, and reporting and data insights services. Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency based out of New York and Vancouver, BC. Native Ads is arms-length to the Company and holds no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest. The engagement of Native Ads is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the auditors completing the remining auditing items with respect to the Annual Filings; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227769

SOURCE: Neptune Digital Assets Corp