Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain leader in Canada, is pleased to announce it has acquired an additional 5,405 shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. ("SpaceX") for US$1 million at US$185 per share. This brings Neptune's total SpaceX holdings to 32,126 shares.

SpaceX is at the forefront of space exploration, satellite communications, and space transportation, with a mission to reduce launch costs and enable Mars colonization.

This latest investment aligns with Neptune's strategy of holding high-value, innovative assets. As with previous SpaceX acquisitions, these shares were purchased through an arm's-length transaction.

"Our shareholders have consistently expressed strong interest in expanding our SpaceX exposure, and we see this as a rare opportunity to invest in one of the most transformative technology companies of our time. SpaceX's rapid valuation growth continues to generate strong returns for Neptune, making it a strategic and forward-looking addition to our assets," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune CEO & President.

Neptune remains committed to building long-term value through innovations in pioneering technologies, including blockchain, artificial intelligence, and space exploration.

For more information on Neptune Digital Assets, please visit: www.neptunedigitalassets.com.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

