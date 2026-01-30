Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQX: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure and frontier technology company, today announced the release of its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three months ended November 30, 2025. The Company also confirmed that it has completed its previously announced strategic investment in xAI, the artificial intelligence company behind the Grok platform.

First Quarter 2026 Financial and Operational Highlights and for the subsequent period up to the date of this news release:

Neptune ended the quarter with $74.6 million in total assets as at November 30, 2025, down compared to August 31, 2025, primarily due to declining digital asset prices.

The Company has expanded its Bitcoin (BTC) treasury to 417 BTC, valued at approximately $50 million, through a combination of mining operations and direct acquisitions.

Neptune currently holds approximately 36,500 Solana (SOL), with ongoing staking strategies contributing to steady asset growth.

Neptune's private-market investment in 32,126 shares of SpaceX at the date of this news release and based on existing market data are valued at approximately $18.8 million. Neptune continues to evaluate acquiring additional SpaceX in light of 2026 IPO news.

Neptune now holds 3,601 shares of xAI, please see below for closing details.

The Company's principal digital asset holdings consist of BTC, SOL, ATOM, and ETH, alongside smaller positions in DOT, DOGE, S (formerly FTM), and other digital assets.

Gross revenues for the quarter ended November 30, 2025, were $0.4 million, sourced from Bitcoin mining, staking, and other activities. The decline from $0.5 million in the same period of the previous year reflects the reduced market value of BTC and Altcoins.

Neptune maintains a US$25.0 million revolving line of credit with Sygnum Bank, with US$8.5 million drawn as at quarter-end.

xAI Strategic Investment

Neptune has completed its strategic investment in xAI, a developer of advanced artificial intelligence systems, including the Grok large language model and the Colossus supercomputer cluster.

The closing of this investment further positions Neptune as a publicly listed company offering diversified exposure to multiple frontier technology sectors, including digital assets, artificial intelligence, and space exploration.

"Successfully closing this investment in xAI represents an important milestone in Neptune's evolution," said Cale Moodie, Chief Executive Officer of Neptune. "This investment provides shareholders with exposure to a leading private artificial intelligence company, complementing our existing holdings in SpaceX and our core digital asset strategy."

Under the terms of the transaction, Neptune deployed approximately US$300,000 to acquire an equity interest in xAI through an arm's length transaction. The investment aligns with the Company's disciplined approach to selective capital deployment into emerging technology leaders with long-term growth potential.

Operating and Financial Overview









($CAD)









For the three months ended



November 30, 2025

November 30, 2024 Mining revenue



146,758



224,761

Staking revenue



243,997



227,642

Direct mining expenses (not incl. depreciation)



(152,614)



(245,757)

Other income*



-



179,336

Total earnings



238,141



385,982











Depreciation**



34,222



45,869

General expenses



485,896



510,695

Finance costs



217,956



-

Deferred income taxes recovery



(3,498,631)



-











Recovery net of impairment



58,627



-

Realized gain on settlements and sales



325,294



230,820

Revaluation gain (loss) on digital currencies***



(13,019,996)



22,914,730

Unrealized gain (loss) related to equity investments*****



(1,140,477)



3,027,916

Comprehensive income (loss)



(10,777,854)



26,002,884











Financial Position









($CAD)









As at



November 30, 2025

August 31, 2025 Cash, prepaids, and receivables



920,491



978,178

Total digital assets



58,934,837



70,177,330

Total other assets



14,789,049



16,013,686

Total liabilities



13,505,959



15,520,772

Total shareholders' equity



61,138,418



71,648,422









Working capital****



(2,084,839)



(178,143)











* All non-Bitcoin mining and non-Staking revenue ** Non-cash items, including depreciation of mining rigs *** Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on digital currencies. When digital currencies are sold, the net difference between the proceeds received and the cost of the digital currencies determined on a First-in, First-out basis, is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies **** Current assets less current liabilities ***** Previously reported amount for the three months ended November 30, 2024, have been restated to reflect the correction of error for the remeasurement of fair value less an applicable discount for lack of marketability of the Company's investment in a private investment fund designed to acquire Solana tokens from a bankrupt estate.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQX: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the valuation of the Company's investment in xAI; the occurrence of a SpaceX IPO; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

