Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQX: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain and frontier technology company, is pleased to announce the release of its audited consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended August 31, 2025.

Financial highlights pertaining to the year ended August 31, 2025 and for the subsequent period up to the date of this news release:

Total Assets Grew to $87.2 Million

As at August 31, 2025, total assets increased 75% from August 31, 2024, driven mainly by an increase in the quantity and market value of digital currency holdings, which grew from $31.3 million to $70.2 million.

Bitcoin Holdings Continue to Grow

Neptune's Bitcoin (BTC) treasury, as of the date of this release, totals approximately 416 BTC, valued at roughly $50 million, with an average cost of approximately US$34,250 per BTC. The Company continues to expand its Bitcoin holdings through mining, staking conversions, and direct acquisitions, supporting a long-term accumulation strategy.

Adding to Strategic Investments - SpaceX and xAI

Neptune continues to expand its exposure to frontier industries beyond blockchain, such as acquiring additional ownership of SpaceX and establishing a new position in xAI. The Company's 32,126 shares of SpaceX at the date of this new release and based on available market data and credible purchase offers are valued at approximately $18.8 million. Neptune continues to evaluate acquiring additional SpaceX and xAI shares and other exclusive frontier tech private companies based on pricing, terms, and underlying fundamentals.

Solana Position Expanded

Current holdings total 36,300 Solana (SOL), up from an initial 26,964 SOL, with an average cost of approximately US$64. Staking strategies and partnerships have supported sustained growth and value capture.

Revenue Update

Gross revenues for the year ended August 31, 2025, reached $2.2 million, derived from Bitcoin mining, staking, DeFi, and other activities. The decrease from $3.1 million in the prior year reflects the impact of post halving mining revenue reductions and weaker altcoin price performance during the year.

Top Digital Asset Holdings

Neptune's largest positions are 416 BTC, 36,300 SOL, and 230,600 Cosmos ATOM, alongside diversified positions in Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Sonic, Dash, Graph, and Ocean.

Liquidity Update

Neptune maintains a US$25.0 million revolving line of credit with Sygnum Bank, of which US$8.8 million is currently drawn.

"Bitcoin's wild ride this year brought exhilarating highs and dramatic swings in sentiment, a landscape where Neptune thrived. While the market fluctuated, Neptune relentlessly built its asset base, delivering steady growth for shareholders as it has for over seven years. Now, with a possible $1.5 trillion SpaceX IPO on the horizon, our early-stage investments in the most sought-after assets on and off the planet are set to pay off in a big way. We're not stopping there: driven by vision, we're actively pursuing the next big opportunities in digital assets, AI, space tech, and robotics," said Cale Moodie, Neptune's CEO. "With robust capital, diversified strategies, and a bold approach to innovation, Neptune is positioned to capture explosive growth ahead. The future is digital, and Neptune is leading the charge."

Operating and Financial Overview





($CAD)





For the year ended

August 31, 2025

August 31, 2024

Mining revenue

844,871

1,759,107

Staking revenue

936,749

649,015

Direct mining expenses (not incl. depreciation)

(815,858)

(1,425,866)

Other income*

459,670

652,023

Total earnings

1,425,432

1,634,279







Depreciation**

184,487

284,724

Stock based compensation**

-

234,894

General expenses

3,617,474

2,358,266

Finance costs

363,476

-

Income taxes

127,431

-

Deferred income taxes

4,454,445

-







Recovery net of impairment

33,891

308,160

Realized gain on settlements and sales

1,176,784

557,262

Revaluation gain on digital currencies***

25,663,021

14,042,927

Unrealized gain related to equity investments*****

3,199,825

2,577,812

Comprehensive income for the year

22,751,640

16,242,556







Financial Position





($CAD)





As at

August 31, 2025

August 31, 2024

Cash, ST investments, prepaids, and receivables

978,178

6,398,130

Total digital assets

70,177,330

31,288,165

Total other assets*****

16,013,686

12,132,357

Total liabilities

15,520,772

805,904

Total shareholders' equity

71,648,422

49,012,748

Working capital****

(178,143)

11,318,090







* All non-Bitcoin mining and non-Staking revenue ** Non-cash items, including depreciation of mining rigs *** Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on digital currencies. When digital currencies are sold, the net difference between the proceeds received and the cost of the digital currencies determined on a First-in, First-out basis, is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies

**** Current assets less current liabilities ***** Certain previously reported amounts as at August 31, 2024 and for the year then ended, have been restated to reflect the correction of error for the remeasurement of fair value less an applicable discount for lack of marketability of the Company's investment in a private investment fund designed to acquire Solana tokens from a bankrupt estate.



About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQX: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on Twitter (@NeptuneDAC).

