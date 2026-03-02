Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQX: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a diversified digital asset and innovation technology company, today announced plans to introduce exposure to gold and silver through the acquisition of leading tokens as part of its long-term treasury diversification strategy.

The Company intends to implement its tokenized precious metals strategy gradually through a dollar-cost averaging approach. Neptune's core strategy remains unchanged, with continued focus on Bitcoin treasury exposure, staking operations, blockchain infrastructure, and participation in frontier technologies.

The addition of physically-backed precious metals tokens expands Neptune's diversified digital asset portfolio by incorporating historically established stores of value delivered through blockchain infrastructure. These assets are intended to complement the Company's existing holdings by providing additional balance during periods of macroeconomic and digital asset market volatility.

Tokenized precious metals combine blockchain transparency and continuous liquidity with direct exposure to underlying physical assets, enabling efficient settlement and fractional ownership without the operational complexity of physical custody. Neptune views tokenized real-world assets as a natural extension of the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

"This initiative represents a measured extension of our treasury management framework," said Cale Moodie, Chief Executive Officer of Neptune. "Tokenized gold and silver provide complementary exposure that can enhance portfolio balance while remaining aligned with our long-term digital asset strategy."

For more information on Neptune Digital Assets, please visit: www.neptunedigitalassets.com.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQX: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of Canada's first publicly traded blockchain companies and a digital asset infrastructure firm. Neptune operates across the digital asset ecosystem through staking, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and strategic technology investments, while also maintaining select investments in frontier technology aligned with next generation innovation. Through disciplined capital allocation and long-term ownership of high-quality assets, Neptune seeks to create sustainable shareholder value across digital assets and transformative technologies. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on X (@NeptuneDAC).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285822

Source: Neptune Digital Assets Corp