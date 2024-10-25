Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces "CEO Hustle" Webcast: A Direct Line to Everything Twin Vee

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced its official Twin Vee webcast called "CEO Hustle," hosted by CEO Joseph Visconti. The all-new series offers an unprecedented look at Twin Vee's Fort Pierce, Florida facility. From the various stages of production to showcasing Twin Vee's newest boat models to meeting the passionate team who make it all happen, viewers can gain a deeper understanding of the Company from within.

According to Visconti, the CEO Hustle webcast aims to improve Twin Vee's transparency and communication with investors, owners, and fans of the Twin Vee and AquaSport brands. "With all the incredible and exciting things happening at Twin Vee, I felt it was crucial to find a new and engaging way to connect with our stakeholders and bridge that gap. This webcast allows me to provide more information and insights about our Company that might otherwise get lost in the shuffle. Moreover, I have the opportunity to paint a more complete picture of Twin Vee and the amazing people who work here."

In each episode, Joseph will highlight a different topic within the diverse scope of Twin Vee's operations. For example, the webcast will feature engaging discussions with team members like Twin Vee President Karl Zimmer and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Mike Dickerson. In other episodes, Joseph will lead a comprehensive factory tour, delving into specific areas like the lamination department, wire harness assembly, and the state-of-the-art CNC machine the Company uses. The series will also explore Twin Vee and AquaSport's latest and most exciting boat models, offering an in-depth look at their features, design, and performance.

CEO Hustle will be posted regularly on Joseph's social media accounts and YouTube channel, ensuring convenient access for individuals who prefer to consume content on their platform of choice.

Twin Vee is also introducing a weekly newsletter called "CEO Update" to strengthen its connection with its community further. The newsletter will deliver the latest company updates, new model developments, and exciting initiatives directly to Twin Vee and AquaSport owners, investors, and enthusiasts. "Our newsletter is designed to be another way to learn about the biggest Company developments," remarks Visconti. "Each week, I curate the content featured in the newsletter so that readers receive the most relevant and engaging information about Twin Vee and AquaSport." The newsletter will also be another way for readers to access episodes of CEO Hustle without social media.

"Twin Vee and AquaSport have over 90 years of combined boat-building DNA," states Visconti. "Our team has so much to be proud of, and I wanted to find new ways to share our story with the world. I want to build stronger relationships with our stakeholders, help them feel more invested in our Company, and share our passion for innovation, commitment to quality, and excitement for the future of Twin Vee. CEO Hustle and our upcoming weekly newsletter are key steps in achieving that goal and I'm truly excited for our viewers and readers to be a part of this."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures Twin Vee and AquaSport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

