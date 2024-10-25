

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HelloFresh SE (HLFFF ), a meal-kit company, Friday said its preliminary revenue for the third quarter increased 1.9 percent on constant currency, to 1.828 billion euros, in line with market expectations.



The company expects adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to be 72 million euros for the quarter, significantly above the market expectations of 42 million euros.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, HelloFresh has cut its revenue growth outlook to 1 percent to 1.7 percent on a constant currency basis, from 2 percent to 8 percent guided earlier.



Adjusted EBITDA outlook has been raised to 360 million euros - 400 million euros from 350 million euros - 400 million euros.



Third-quarter results are scheduled to be reported on October 29.



