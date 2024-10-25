The Summit Hotel Offers Guests Room for Inspiration

The Summit Hotel Creates an Immersive Hotel Experience

The Summit Hotel brings together the best of the Queen City to create custom-tailored visits that nourish mind, body, and soul.

The Summit

The Summit Hotel, a 239-room hotel oasis in Cincinnati.

The Summit Hotel

The Summit, a 239-room hotel oasis in Cincinnati, is more than a place to rest, work, or celebrate. Instead, you are welcomed by the team into a potentially life-changing experience.

"We learn everything we can from a guest to find ways to make their stay better," says Denise Bayless, general manager. "This could be one of the most important days of their life. Maybe they're up for a promotion that hinges on the presentation they're about to give in one of our meeting spaces, or they're celebrating an anniversary with us years after hosting their wedding here. We want to help make each moment special."

Every guest interaction is seen as an opportunity to elevate their experience in unexpected ways. For one gentleman visiting for a job interview, this meant printing his notes, delivering his morning coffee, and offering to run lines with him to prepare for the interview.

"We engage with our guests whenever we can to learn how they're doing, what they're excited about, and integrate what we learn to elevate their experience," says Bayless.

Room to Grow

Whether guests are visiting for a conference, vacation, or a special occasion, The Summit team makes it their mission to create an immersive hotel experience. Thought-provoking sculptures, murals, and large-scale paintings by local and regional artists stimulate guests' minds throughout the hotel and in The Gallery, giving them something to admire and artists a place to showcase their work.

Nourishment of the body comes with fresh ingredients served in an urban contemporary dining space warmed by rich wooden textures. "We reimagine what luxury looks like," says Bayless. "Our spaces are elevated but approachable, grand but not stuffy. It's a smart-casual experience for a special day."

Wanting to foster nourishment and community in Madisonville prompted the hotel's ownership to add a food hall to the campus directly across the street from the hotel, giving guests even more options for elevated local food. Element Eatery offers weekly programming, from bingo to karaoke, and live music every Friday and Saturday.

Room for Community

As a proud Cincinnati-owned and -operated independent business, The Summit celebrates its community through donations, involvement in nonprofits, and participation in local events and initiatives.

"A key part of our mission is to help care for our community," says Bayless. "From the food we serve to the art we display, every decision is made to build our city."

For Bayless, building Cincinnati means more than inspiring guests; it means empowering her team to do the same.

"My favorite part of the job is being able to mentor team members to help them grow personally and professionally," says Bayless. "This job can be a steppingstone where they're encouraged to be themselves and know they're valued."

"A key part of our mission is to help care for our community." - Denise Bayless, General Manager

Contact Information

Denise Bayless

General Manager

513-527-9900

SOURCE: The Summit

View the original press release on newswire.com.