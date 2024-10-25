Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H7RF | ISIN: US8660821005 | Ticker-Symbol: SDP
Frankfurt
25.10.24
08:05 Uhr
5,650 Euro
-0,050
-0,88 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7505,85015:39
ACCESSWIRE
25.10.2024 15:14 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Summit Hotel Offers Guests Room for Inspiration

The Summit Hotel Creates an Immersive Hotel Experience

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2024 / The Summit Hotel brings together the best of the Queen City to create custom-tailored visits that nourish mind, body, and soul.

The Summit

The Summit
The Summit Hotel, a 239-room hotel oasis in Cincinnati.

The Summit Hotel

The Summit, a 239-room hotel oasis in Cincinnati, is more than a place to rest, work, or celebrate. Instead, you are welcomed by the team into a potentially life-changing experience.

"We learn everything we can from a guest to find ways to make their stay better," says Denise Bayless, general manager. "This could be one of the most important days of their life. Maybe they're up for a promotion that hinges on the presentation they're about to give in one of our meeting spaces, or they're celebrating an anniversary with us years after hosting their wedding here. We want to help make each moment special."

Every guest interaction is seen as an opportunity to elevate their experience in unexpected ways. For one gentleman visiting for a job interview, this meant printing his notes, delivering his morning coffee, and offering to run lines with him to prepare for the interview.

"We engage with our guests whenever we can to learn how they're doing, what they're excited about, and integrate what we learn to elevate their experience," says Bayless.

Room to Grow

Whether guests are visiting for a conference, vacation, or a special occasion, The Summit team makes it their mission to create an immersive hotel experience. Thought-provoking sculptures, murals, and large-scale paintings by local and regional artists stimulate guests' minds throughout the hotel and in The Gallery, giving them something to admire and artists a place to showcase their work.

Nourishment of the body comes with fresh ingredients served in an urban contemporary dining space warmed by rich wooden textures. "We reimagine what luxury looks like," says Bayless. "Our spaces are elevated but approachable, grand but not stuffy. It's a smart-casual experience for a special day."

Wanting to foster nourishment and community in Madisonville prompted the hotel's ownership to add a food hall to the campus directly across the street from the hotel, giving guests even more options for elevated local food. Element Eatery offers weekly programming, from bingo to karaoke, and live music every Friday and Saturday.

Room for Community

As a proud Cincinnati-owned and -operated independent business, The Summit celebrates its community through donations, involvement in nonprofits, and participation in local events and initiatives.

"A key part of our mission is to help care for our community," says Bayless. "From the food we serve to the art we display, every decision is made to build our city."

For Bayless, building Cincinnati means more than inspiring guests; it means empowering her team to do the same.

"My favorite part of the job is being able to mentor team members to help them grow personally and professionally," says Bayless. "This job can be a steppingstone where they're encouraged to be themselves and know they're valued."

"A key part of our mission is to help care for our community." - Denise Bayless, General Manager

Contact Information

Denise Bayless
General Manager
513-527-9900

SOURCE: The Summit

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.