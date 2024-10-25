Anzeige
Freitag, 25.10.2024
WKN: A3CMTD | ISIN: SE0015961909
GlobeNewswire
25.10.2024 15:34 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Hexagon (291/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Hexagon AB (Hexagon)
published on October 25, 2024, and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Hexagon has authorized management to evaluate a
potential separation of its Asset Lifecycle Intelligence business (NewCo) by
distribution to shareholders, creating a new, independent, publicly traded
company. Listing options of NewCo in the U.S. and Sweden are under evaluation.
The conditions and detailed time plan are yet to be determined. Provided that
the Board and General Meeting approve the share distribution, and regulatory
conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards and futures in
Hexagon (HEXB), according to one of the alternatives specified in the attached
file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1254827
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
