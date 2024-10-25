NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Hexagon (291/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Hexagon AB (Hexagon) published on October 25, 2024, and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Hexagon has authorized management to evaluate a potential separation of its Asset Lifecycle Intelligence business (NewCo) by distribution to shareholders, creating a new, independent, publicly traded company. Listing options of NewCo in the U.S. and Sweden are under evaluation. The conditions and detailed time plan are yet to be determined. Provided that the Board and General Meeting approve the share distribution, and regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards and futures in Hexagon (HEXB), according to one of the alternatives specified in the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1254827