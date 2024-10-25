

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA says its Moon to Mars activities, climate change research and technology development, and other projects generated more than $75.6 billion in economic output across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in fiscal year 2023.



In its third agency-wide economic impact report, NASA highlighted how its work is advancing science and technology for the Artemis Generation, while also driving significant economic growth across the United States.



Combined, NASA's missions supported 304,803 jobs nationwide, and generated an estimated $9.5 billion in federal, state, and local taxes throughout the United States.



The study found NASA's Moon to Mars activities generated more than $23.8 billion in total economic output and supported an estimated 96,479 jobs nationwide. For investments in climate research and technology, the agency's activities generated more than $7.9 billion in total economic output and supported an estimated 32,900 jobs in the U.S.



Another key finding of the study is that every state in the country benefits economically through NASA activities. Forty-five states have an economic impact of more than $10 million. Out of them, eight have an economic impact of $1 billion or more.



Scientific research and development, which fuels advancements in science and technology that can help improve daily life on Earth and for humanity, is the largest single-sector benefiting from NASA's work, accounting for 19 percent of NASA's total economic impact.



The agency's Moon to Mars initiative, which includes the Artemis missions, generated nearly $2.9 billion in tax revenue. These activities provided about 32 percent of NASA's economic impact.



The agency's investments in climate change research and technology generated more than $1 billion in tax revenue.



Approximately 11 percent of NASA's economic impacts are attributable to its investments in climate change research and technology.



