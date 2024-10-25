

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recalls of All-Terrain Vehicles or ATVs by Plymouth, Minnesota-based CFMOTO Powersports Inc. as well as Carrollton, Texas-based Ricky Powersports LLC, citing risk of crash.



CFMOTO has called back about 2,650 units of 2024 CFORCE 800 Touring and 2024 CFORCE 1000 Touring ATVs.



The recreational off highway vehicles were sold in gray, orange, black and camouflage (camo) colors. The were manufactured in China, and sold at CFMOTO Powersports dealers nationwide from May 2024 through August 2024 for between $9,400 and $10,500.



According to the agency, the throttle lever on the recalled ATVs can fail to return to the idle position when a driver releases it, and the vehicle could then unexpectedly continue to accelerate, posing a crash hazard.



The recall was initiated after CFMOTO received four reports of the throttle failing to return to the idle position and including one report of the vehicle crashing, including one minor impact injury.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact an authorized CFMOTO dealer to schedule a free repair at the dealership.



Further, Ricky Powersports called back about 385 units of Tumble Weed Youth and TGB Blade Adult ATVs.



The recall involves Ricky Powersports Tumble Weed youth ATVs, model TK-110ATV-1, and TGB Blade 600 SE adult ATVs. The Tumble Weed vehicles, sold in various colors, are intended for use by children ages 6 years and older.



The TGB Blade 600 SE ATVs, sold in black, are intended for use by adults ages 16 years and older.



The vehicles were manufactured in China and Taiwan, and sold at Ricky Powersports dealers nationwide from January 2021 through May 2024 for between $850 and $1,100 for the youth model, and for about $9,300 for the adult model.



The agency noted that the recalled ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety regulations. The youth ATVs' mechanical suspension fails to comply with safety requirements, posing a crash hazard.



The adult ATVs' service brakes fail to sufficiently stop the vehicle, posing a crash hazard, and the handlebars pose a laceration hazard if the adult rider's body or head impacts the handlebars.



ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety regulations pose a risk of serious injury or death.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled vehicles so far.



Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled ATVs immediately and contact Ricky Powersports to arrange to return the ATVs for a full refund.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News