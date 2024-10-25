Statkraft says it is progressing with its 200 MW electrolysis plant in Germany, while Neste says it will not invest in its 120 MW electrolyzer project in Finland. Statkraft has secured financial support from the European Union to set up a hydrogen production site in Emden, Germany. The company was selected to negotiate a grant decision for up to €107 million ($115. 97 million) for its project, which will include a 200 MW electrolysis plant and a 50 MW heat pump system. Statkraft said it also plans to make a final investment decision for its 10 MW green hydrogen pilot project by the end of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...