Freitag, 25.10.2024

WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
25.10.24
08:00 Uhr
2,110 Euro
-0,060
-2,76 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
25.10.2024 18:53 Uhr
110 Leser
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: Publication of annual results for the 2023/2024 financial year postponed

Lyon, October 25, 2024,

Today, the Board of Directors of Eagle Football Group has decided to postpone the publication of the annual results for the 2023/2024 financial year, pending the completion of the audit of the annual accounts.

Eagle Football Group will inform the market as soon as possible of the date of publication of its 2023/2024 results.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m5trlZxvZZmUyZ5paphna5ZlZpdllmOYlpLKmWRqap/Hbm+Sm2yUnJSaZnFpmWVn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88401-cp-251024-report-communication-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
