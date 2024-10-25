EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: Publication of annual results for the 2023/2024 financial year postponed

Lyon, October 25, 2024,

Today, the Board of Directors of Eagle Football Group has decided to postpone the publication of the annual results for the 2023/2024 financial year, pending the completion of the audit of the annual accounts.

Eagle Football Group will inform the market as soon as possible of the date of publication of its 2023/2024 results.

