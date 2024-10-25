

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and came in slightly above analyst estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $447 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $357 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Carrier Global reported adjusted earnings of $705 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Including $0.06 per share from discontinued operations - Carrier's Fire & Security segment - the company earned $0.83 per share.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.3% to $5.984 billion from $4.935 billion last year.



Carrier Global Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP):



-Earnings (Q3): $447 Mln. vs. $357 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.49 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.984 Bln vs. $4.935 Bln last year.



-Guidance:



Full year EPS guidance: $2.50 Full year revenue guidance: $22.5 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News