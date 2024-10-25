

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The health officials of Ohio are concerned about COVID-19 as numerous cases and deaths are reported in the state on a weekly basis.



'COVID-19 has not gone away, and it remains a very real threat,' state health department director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said in a press release.



'The virus continues to evolve and can cause severe illness or death, particularly among those who are unvaccinated. As a state, we need to take caution to not let our guard down.'



According to the state's recent data, an average of 35 people had died every week in Ohio due to COVID-19. So far this year, 958 people have died and 6,266 people have been hospitalized.



'With colder weather and the holiday season fast approaching, getting vaccinated is as important as ever, especially as we look forward to indoor gatherings with friends and loved ones,' Dr. Vanderhoff said.



'This is particularly true for those ages 65 or older, as well as those who are immunocompromised or have certain chronic health conditions, as they are at greater risk.'



The officials are encouraging everyone to receive the updated COVID vaccine to lower the risk of infection, hospitalization and death.



