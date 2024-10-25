

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory has recently confirmed the presence of bird flu virus in about 150,000 chickens in a commercial egg farm in Clackamas County.



The affected chickens were euthanized using carbon dioxide poisoning to prevent the spread of the infection.



Following this incident, the Oregon Department of Agriculture is working with USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service for a joint incident response and action plan.



Meanwhile, state veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz has issued a regional quarantine to prevent the movement of poultry and poultry products from within the affected area.



The officials assured that the eggs from the impacted chickens did not enter the food supply system. They are also encouraging farm workers to use proper personal protective equipment.



Since 2022, over 100 million poultry birds have been infected across the U.S. by the H5N1 virus.



