

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for various meat and poultry products that were illegally imported from the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.



The Southeast Asian nation is not eligible to export meat and poultry products to the United States. The products include cans and packages of beef, chicken and fish. The FSIS says the items do not bear an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection.



Although Myanmar is not eligible to export meat or dairy products into the U.S., surveillance activities undertaken by the FSIS found that these foods, from Myanmar, were being sold in American stores. Its investigation into how these products entered the country is ongoing.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.



The FSIS is urging customers not to consume these products, and to throw them away or return them to where they were bought instead.



