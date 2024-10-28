

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recalls of Fresh Express' Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls as well as Acme Smoked Fish Corp.'s Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon, citing Listeria Monocytogenes contamination.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



Salinas, California- based Fresh Express is calling back a limited number of Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls due to the inclusion of recalled chicken items from BrucePac, an outside ingredient supplier.



Durant, Oklahoma-based ingredient supplier, BrucePac, earlier in October had called back around 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE meat and poultry products for possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.



Meanwhile, the fresh vegetable components are not impacted by the latest recall.



The recall involves Fresh Express Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar in 5.75 oz, with UPC 071279565620, with various package codes and use by dates of 10/26/2024, 10/27/2024, 10/30/2024, and 11/2/2024.



The impacted salad bowls were distributed in the states of CA, LA, TX, WA.



Fresh Express is no longer using chicken ingredients from the ingredient supplier's impacted facility, and will not do so until the USDA has inspected and given its approval for the facility to operate.



Consumers who have purchased these salad bowls are asked to discard them. Refunds are also available where purchased.



Further, Acme Smoked Fish's recall involves 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in twin 12oz package, UPC 0 96619 25697 6, Lot# 8512801270, Best-by-Date 11/13/2024. The impacted Smoked Salmon is vacuum packed in a black bordered plastic package, with a blue name of 'Smoked Salmon' and an illustration of a salmon fish on the front.



The product was distributed between October 9 to October 13, to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center located in West Palm Beach, Florida and Costco Warehouse stores in Florida.



The recall was initiated following laboratory testing confirming Listeria monocytogenes on October 21, 2024.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses linked to the recalled product so far.



Acme Smoked Fish urged consumers to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard the product.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News