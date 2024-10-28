Omega Pacific Resources: Omega Pacific Extends Historical Hole WM22-02 Mineralization to 2.16 G/t Au Over 96.92 Metres

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Omega Pacific Resources Inc. (CSE:OMGA)(OTCQB:OMGPF)(FSE:Q0F) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its 2024 drill program at the Williams Property in British Columbia's Golden Horseshoe. Drill Hole WM22-02-extension ("ext") significantly extended mineralization and continued the strong intervals from the property's previous campaign (Figure 1).

Highlights

Historical drill hole WM22-02 returned an initial interval of 2.2 g/t over 50 metres at the bottom of the hole from 250-300 metres (see CopAur Minerals news release dated August 16, 2022).

Omega Pacific successfully re-entered WM22-02, continued drilling from 300 metres to a total depth of 502 metres and extended the overall interval to 2.16 g/t Au over 96.92 metres when combined with the WM22-02 result (Table 1).

Robust mineralization is consistently being intercepted at GIC.

Results from the first three drill holes of the 2024 campaign are defining a mineralized trend which is open in all directions, including: WM24-01 - 6.22 g/t Au over 18.98 m ; and, WM24-02 - 1.09 g/t Au over 57.98 m and 1.33 g/t Au over 28.24 m (Table 2).



Omega Pacific's CEO Jason Leikam commented, "Our Phase 1 drill program has surpassed our initial expectations, delivering exceptional results. The extension of drill hole WM22-02 continues to demonstrate strong and consistent gold grades, highlighting the large scale resource opportunity Williams presents. The data we've collected supports the presence of three distinct gold zones within GIC, and reinforces the grade continuity and bulk tonnage potential of this project. The ongoing success of our exploration efforts validates our confidence in this project and brings us one step closer to fully realizing the Williams property as a premier asset in the Golden Horseshoe. We eagerly await the last assay results from the 2024 program and providing the market with a full interpretation and exploration plan for 2025 that will seek to further unlock the potential of the Williams Project."

Drill Results at GIC

Drill hole WM22-02 was drilled to a depth of 300 metres during the 2022 drill campaign carried out by previous operators. The bottom fifty metres (from 250-300 m) returned an interval of 2.2 g/t gold over 50 metres and the hole ended in mineralization. During the 2024 drill program, Omega was able to re-enter WM22-02 and continued drilling to a depth of 502 metres as drill hole WM22-02-ext. WM22-02-ext returned a new overall combined interval of 2.16 g/t over 96.92 m.

Figure 1.

Plan map of the GIC Prospect showing 2022 and 2024 drill holes on bedrock geology. Drill hole WM22-03 intersected 4.64 g/t Au over 8 m.

Figure 2.

Cross-section of drill holes WM24-01 and WM22-02 (ext) with current gold results on IP chargeability.

The exploration team will continue to analyze Phase 1's assay results to help shape the Company's Phase 2 exploration strategy, which is planned to initiate this winter. Omega's strategy will be to advance the project efficiently, anticipating drills turning for Phase 2 by May of next year.

Select Assay Results WM22-02 (ext) Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) WM22-02 (ext) 289.50 300.00 10.50 4.16 within 250.00 346.92 96.92 2.16

Table 1. Select assay intervals from drill hole WM24-02-ext. True thicknesses of mineralization are not known given the early stage of exploration. A complete list of all drill results to date will be posted to the Company's website at OmegaPacific.ca.

Select Assay Results from Previously Released Drill Holes Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) WM24-01 301.22 320.2 18.98 6.22 within 276.91 321.23 44.32 3.16 within 248.92 353 104.08 1.69 WM24-02 232.02 290.0 57.98 1.09 and 320.0 346.3 26.3 0.57 and 397.62 425.86 28.24 1.33

Table 2. Select assay intervals from previously released drill hole results. True thicknesses of mineralization are not known given the early stage of exploration. A complete list of all drill results to date will be posted to the Company's website at OmegaPacific.ca.

Omega Pacific's summer 2024 drill program was designed to drill up to 2,000 m at the GIC Prospect of the Williams Property (Table 3). The GIC Prospect represents a 12 km long target with overlapping gold-copper rock and soil anomalism, magnetic trends and chargeability/resistivity anomalies from induced-polarization (IP) geophysical surveys. This area is marked by the "Park Gossan" and occurs proximal to the contact between volcanic and intrusive rocks and large-scale faults all of which are critical to mineralization elsewhere in the Golden Horseshoe. It has seen limited historical exploration drilling of ~2,300 m. The company will report on additional program results as it receives assays.

Drill Collar Locations HoleID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) WM24-01 572769 6408008 1655 0 -57 503 WM22-02(ext) 572769 6408010 1655 0 -50 From 300-502 WM24-02 572770 6408008 1655 13.66 -48.95 509

Table 3. Current drill hole information.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Measures and Analytical Procedures

Omega Pacific adheres to a strict QA/QC monitoring program that includes the insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the sample stream, as well as the re-submission of select samples for check assays by an independent third party laboratory. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to the laboratory and the other half retained on site. Third party laboratory checks on 5% of the samples are carried out as well. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Core samples were prepared and analyzed by ALS Labs in Kamloops and Vancouver, BC using Fire Assay methods on a 30g split with an atomic absorption finish. Gold assays exceeding 10 g/t were re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples were also analyzed for a 48-element suite via mass-spectrometry with a four acid digestion.

The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by the Qualified Person.

Qualified Person

Robert L'Heureux (P.Geol.), Director of Omega Pacific Resources, is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. L'Heureux oversees exploration planning and execution at the Williams Property.

About Omega Pacific

Omega Pacific is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals. The Company is actively exploring its British Columbia located properties and continues to evaluate assets globally for further acquisitions.

