

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Monday after Israel pounded Iran with a series of airstrikes early Saturday in retaliation for the barrage of ballistic missiles the Islamic Republic fired upon Israel on October 1.



There was no immediate indication that oil or nuclear sites were hit.



Tehran said it will 'use all available tools' to respond to the weekend attack on military targets in Iran.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 72 points, or nearly 1 percent, at 7,569 after finishing marginally lower on Friday.



In corporate news, Eurofins Scientific SE gained 1.3 percent. The company focused on bio-analytical testing said that it has inked a deal with Synlab to acquire its clinical diagnostics operations in Spain for an undisclosed amount.



TotalEnergies dropped 1.1 percent as oil prices fell sharply to a four-week low on easing fears of a Middle East war.



