SAI LIFE SCIENCES LIMITED: Sai Life Sciences receives EIRs from USFDA for India R&D & Manufacturing facilities





HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 28, 2024[1], announced that it has received Establishment Inspection Reports (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its R&D (Unit II, Hyderabad), and Manufacturing (Unit IV, Bidar) sites in India.

The General Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) audit was conducted at the integrated R&D campus (Unit II) in April 2024, while the pre-approval inspection (PAI) & General GMP audit was conducted at the Manufacturing facility (Unit IV) in Bidar in June 2024.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director of Sai Life Sciences, said, "These audit outcomes reflect Sai Life Sciences' commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance across its R&D and manufacturing facilities. It demonstrates the company's robust quality systems and its readiness to support the supply of high-quality pharmaceutical products to global markets."

[1] Among listed Indian peers in terms of revenue CAGR as well as EBITDA CAGR over FY22-24.

