Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
WKN: A2DTHW | ISIN: SE0010048884 | Ticker-Symbol: 2F0
München
28.10.24
08:01 Uhr
5,080 Euro
+0,020
+0,40 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2024 09:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Fagerhult Group AB: Interim Report Q3 January - September 2024

Comment from CEO Bodil Sonesson:
We take important actions in the slower market conditions and are in better shape for when the markets return!

The third quarter:

  • Order intake was MSEK 1,873 (2,026), a decrease of -5.1% after adjusting for currency effects of MSEK -49, and an overall reduction of -7.6%
  • Net sales were MSEK 1,919 (2,079), a decrease of -5.2% after adjusting for currency effects of MSEK -51, and an overall reduction of -7.7%
  • Operating profit before IAC was MSEK 181.3 (239.6), a decrease of -24.3% with an operating margin before IAC of 9.4 (11.5)%
  • Earnings per share before IAC were SEK 0.58 (0.90)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 213.7 (311.5)

Webcast
An investor webcast following the Quarter 3 Report 2024 will be held on 28 October 2024 at 09:30 CET.
A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors.

Contacts
Bodil Sonesson CEO, mobile: +46 722 23 76 02 e-mail: bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com
Michael Wood CFO, mobile: +46 730 87 46 47 e-mail: michael.wood@fagerhultgroup.com

About Us
The Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,100 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of 8.560 MSEK in 2023. We consist of 12 brands organized into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure.

All our brands produce high-quality professional lighting solutions and we work mainly on specifications together with our partners. Together we cover almost every professional lighting application and our presence is worldwide.

This information is information that Fagerhult Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-28 09:00 CET.

