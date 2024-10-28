ARway Corporation: George Mason University Team Develops Successful Augmented Reality Campus Tour for Transfer Students Using ARway.ai

Significant milestones Achieved, Program will be extended into 2025

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI-powered augmented reality platform offering a groundbreaking no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution with centimeter-level precision through visual marker tracking, is pleased to announce the success of its pilot with George Mason University. The initiative, aimed at launching an augmented reality app for first-generation ADVANCE students, has achieved significant milestones and will be extended into 2025.

In a pioneering initiative, George Mason University, in collaboration with ARway.ai, is developing a smartphone app to support first-generation ADVANCE students through an augmented reality (AR) campus tour. Designed to ease the transition for students transferring from Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA), the app offers a virtual tour of George Mason's Fairfax Campus, addressing a significant need for clear navigation and community integration for incoming students.

The AR tour, led by project co-directors Kelly Schrum and Graziella Pagliarulo McCarron, both professors at George Mason University, leverages ARway's cutting-edge technology. The app provides interactive GPS tracking, indoor visual positioning, and an intuitive geolocation feature, enabling students to navigate campus facilities, such as gender-neutral bathrooms, elevators, and student support centers, with ease. This effort aims to reduce the anxiety of navigating a new campus and foster a sense of belonging for students.

"The app makes it simple for students to find the resources they need, guiding them from one location to another," said Schrum, a professor in the Higher Education Program. "It's especially helpful for locating essential services in the Student Union Building (SUB I), which houses the Mason Student Services Center, Student Health Services, and more."

Currently in development, the app will be expanded from SUB I to additional campus locations, including Fenwick Library and the Johnson Center. Funded by George Mason's Office of the Provost and the state-supported 4-VA@Mason initiative, this project aligns with the ADVANCE program's mission: creating a seamless path for community college students to transition to four-year institutions.

Janette Muir, vice provost for academic affairs and 4-VA@Mason director, emphasizes the transformative impact this project will have on students' campus experience. "This AR tool will empower students to navigate and connect with their new academic environment, reducing the feeling of disorientation and helping them focus on their academic journey," said Muir.

Students and staff from George Mason, including several who are first in their family to attend college, have contributed research and user feedback. Team instructional designer Mariya Khan, who recently presented on AR and gamification, noted, "As a first-generation American, I understand the importance of creating resources that help students feel engaged and part of the university community."

Veronica Visser, a master's student in higher education and leadership and first-generation international student from Paraguay, shared her enthusiasm for the project. "The app will provide access to resources and services that many students may not realize are available to support them, both academically and personally," she said.

Schrum expressed optimism about the potential of expanding the project to benefit other underrepresented groups on campus, underscoring the broader mission to foster inclusivity and student success.

Link: https://www.gmu.edu/news/2024-07/george-mason-team-creates-augmented-reality-campus-tour-transfer-students.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com .

Forward-looking Statements

