

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) announced Monday plans for the broad commercial launch of the Z1 Femoral Hip System (Z1 System) for total hip arthroplasty at the 2024 annual meeting of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS).



The highly-anticipated Z1 Femoral Hip System, a triple-taper femoral system, pairs with the Company's industry-leading G7 Acetabular System to provide surgeons with a versatile, streamlined and efficient total hip arthroplasty solution.



At the meeting, being held November 7-10 in Dallas, positive data on the safety and durability of the G7 Acetabular System will be presented during the poster sessions.



The Z1 System is tapered in three planes, designed to provide initial axial and rotational stability, as well as long-term stability across a range of femoral anatomies.



The system includes collared and collarless options for cementless applications and offers three distinct neck options to manage a variety of patient anatomies.



Offered with a single streamlined instrument tray, the Z1 System minimizes the instrument footprint and reduces processing and sterilization burden.



