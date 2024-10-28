Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Axemen Resource Capital ("Axemen") and Darren Pylot (together with Axemen, the "Advisors") as strategic advisors to the Company, effective immediately.

Cal Everett, on behalf of Axemen, and Darren Pylot will act as strategic financial advisors to Kobrea and will assist Kobrea's growth as an emerging copper exploration and development company. The Advisors will provide the Company with access to their financial networks and will advise the Company with respect to capital raising, corporate introductions, new project opportunities and M&A strategy. Both Advisors have a proven track record of working together and building large mining and mineral exploration companies with a strong focus on shareholder value.

Mr. Everett is a geologist with more than 14 years of surface and underground exploration experience with senior mining companies. He moved to the financial sector in 1990, spending 12 years with BMO Nesbitt Burns focused on resource equities and seven years with PI Financial in senior resource institutional sales and capital markets roles. Mr. Everett is currently CEO of Liberty Gold Corp., a position he has held since 2016. He is also the Chairman of Angel Wing Metals in Mexico. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economic Geology from the University New Brunswick. Over his career, Mr. Everett has raised over a billion dollars in the resource markets for early-stage opportunities, with resulting M&A transactions that aggregate a multiple of this number.

Cal Everett commented: "The early identification of a new undrilled porphyry copper gold silver molybdenum district in Mendoza Province, Argentina was the attraction to Kobrea. To date, 12 major bulk tonnage porphyry style targets have been identified with one, El Perdido, drill ready now. Location, access, elevation and supporting provincial government all reflect favourable support for mineral exploration. Drilling of the first target can be done while the remaining targets are airborne and ground truthed."

Mr. Pylot has over 30 years of executive management experience in the resource sector. In 2006, he founded Capstone Mining, where he held the position of President & CEO for over 15 years. In 2022, following the business combination of Capstone Mining and Mantos Copper, he transitioned to Executive Chair of Capstone Copper's Board of Directors. Under his leadership since 2006, Capstone has grown from a single-asset company operating the Cozamin mine into a leading intermediate copper producer, developer and explorer through the acquisitions of Sherwood Copper (Minto mine and Kutcho project), Far West Mining (Santo Domingo project), the Pinto Valley mine (from BHP Billiton Ltd.) and Capstone's recent business combination with Mantos Copper (Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde mines).

"I am excited to advise Kobrea as they lead the way into a newly accessible, undrilled, and underexplored region of Mendoza Province, Argentina," commented Darren Pylot, "The recently acquired Western Malargüe Copper Projects are part of a world class copper district with multiple large porphyry targets. I look forward to utilizing my expertise to support the Company's development."

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects.

Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling over 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina. The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged dacitic to dioritic porphyry intrusions.

Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Kobrea and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

