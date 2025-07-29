Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Directorate of Mining and the Directorate of Environmental Protection of the Province of Mendoza, Argentina, have issued Resolution Nº 246/25 and Resolution Nº 64/25 approving the Company's Environmental Impact Report update for the El Perdido mining project, which includes the Company's Phase 1 exploration plan to construct approximately 14 kilometres of mining access road, install a temporary exploration camp and complete diamond drilling activities at the El Perdido porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system. Drilling will commence upon completion of the access road and construction of the exploration camp, which will begin as soon as practicable.

"The approval of the Environmental Impact Report for the El Perdido Project and the ability to drill is a significant milestone for the project and for the Company as a whole," commented James Hedalen, CEO. "Kobrea is the first public company to have drilling activities approved in the Western Malargüe Mining District and we greatly appreciate the efforts from all of those involved with the process. We are excited to conduct the first ever drill program on Kobrea's projects, specifically at the El Perdido porphyry target. I would like to especially thank the Director of Mining, the Minister of Energy and Environment, the Governor of Mendoza Province, the Mayor of Malargüe, Impulsa Mendoza, Kobrea's legal counsel, GT Ingeneria S.A. and the project vendors for their diligent and hard work to get to this permit approved."

The Directors of Impulsa Mendoza stated, regarding the approval of the drilling permit granted by the Mendoza mining authority, "that this is a clear sign both of the consolidation of the advancement of mining activity in the Province of Mendoza and of the legal security that public authorities offer to those, like Kobrea, who have chosen to invest and develop mining projects in this province."

Approval of Environmental Impact Statement

By means of Resolution No. 135/24 of the Directorate of Mining and No. 38/24 of the Directorate of Environmental Protection (the "Resolution"), the Environmental Impact Report of the mining project called "EL PERDIDO" presented by "IMPULSA", ratified by Law No. 9588, is approved as an Environmental Impact Statement. Now, by Article 1 of the Resolutions Nº 246/25 and Nº 64/25, the Directorate of Mining and the Directorate of Environmental Protection states that the update of the Environmental Impact Report, presented by the proponent MINERA AGAUCU S.A., on behalf of Kobrea Exploraciones Argentina S.A., corresponding to the Project called "EL PERDIDO", located in the Department of Malargüe, Province of Mendoza, is hereby approved.

Exploration Plans

The Company's Environmental Impact Report provides for the construction of a 14-kilometre drill access road, construction of a temporary exploration camp and diamond drilling activities at the El Perdido porphyry copper system. A water supply permit, granted by the General Superintendence of Irrigation of Mendoza, has also been secured by the Company to facilitate drilling and camp operations.

The maiden diamond drilling program will test the center of the porphyry copper system at El Perdido where the highest density of A-type quartz stockwork veining associated with a potassic alteration assemblage occurs and which has been intruded by a series of inter-mineral hydrothermal breccias.

El Perdido Project

The 6,878-hectare El Perdido Project is host to a porphyry Cu-Au-Mo system that has been defined at surface but has not seen any drilling to date. The porphyry target is characterized as a 2 x 3-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprint exhibiting classic porphyry alteration assemblages with localized potassic alteration coming to surface (Figure 1). A 900 x 500-metre area of quartz stockwork veining coincides with anomalous copper-gold-molybdenum rock geochemistry, mapped quartz diorite porphyritic intrusions, localized biotite breccias and potassic alteration in an area that is otherwise dominated by phyllic alteration. Interpretation of ground magnetometer data collected in 2013 outlines a subsurface magnetic anomaly measuring roughly 1,000 metres across and extending 1,000 metres to depth that is surrounded by a decreased magnetic signature, representing an attractive geophysical target in the context of porphyry Cu-Au-Mo exploration.







Figure 1. 3-dimensional representation of the porphyry Cu-Au-Mo exploration target at El Perdido.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/260443_edbf5ba7441fbb78_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and Director of Kobrea and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling over 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details). The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged dacitic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "James Hedalen"

James Hedalen

CEO & Director

