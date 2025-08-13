Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the next payment to the optionors under its option agreement dated August 14, 2024 (the "Option Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company has the exclusive right to earn a 100% interest in the seven projects comprising the Western Malargüe Copper Projects, totaling 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (the "Western Malargüe Copper Projects").

The payment consisted of USD$350,000 in cash and the issuance of 105,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") and comprises the first portion of the third payment under the Option Agreement. The Shares, and all other common shares of the Company issuable under the Option Agreement, will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company can acquire up to a 100% interest in the Western Malargüe Copper Projects, subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty in favour of the optionors, by issuing to the optionors an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares of the Company and making cash payments to the optionors in the aggregate amount of USD$6,760,000 in stages over a five-year period. For more information concerning the Option Agreement and the Western Malargüe Copper Projects, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 19, 2024.

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina. The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Pliocene to Miocene aged granodioritic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Per: "James Hedalen"

James Hedalen

CEO & Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company, including statements respecting (i) the Western Malargüe Copper Projects, (ii) the Company's performance of its obligations under the Option Agreement, and (iii) the exercise of the option thereunder. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262296

SOURCE: Kobrea Exploration Corp.