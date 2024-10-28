Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.AI Unveils AI Photo Studio SaaS with Scalable API Integration for Advanced Image Creation

New API Powers a broad range of generative AI applications, Image generation, search and recommendation experiences

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C), a Nextech3d.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR) spinout is a innovative AI 3D platform harnessing the power of generative AI has announced the launch of its Photo Studio API, a powerful and flexible new tool designed to meet the increasing demand for scalable, high-quality photo editing and manipulation across industries. This API empowers users to seamlessly integrate Toggle.ai's cutting-edge AI image processing technology into their workflows, streamlining everything from product image enhancement to personalized photo edits.

The Photo Studio API offers an array of robust features, enabling precise image retouching, background removal, color adjustments, and automated editing workflows. The API supports bulk operations, allowing businesses to process thousands of images simultaneously with minimal latency and high consistency. This capability is particularly valuable for e-commerce, social media, marketing, and creative industries where fast and high-quality image production is essential.

"Toggle.ai's Photo Studio API allows companies to scale their image editing capabilities like never before," said Toggle.ai Director Evan Gappelberg. "We've built a tool that not only saves time but also maintains creative quality and flexibility, making it ideal for enterprises and developers looking to integrate AI-enhanced photo editing into their platforms."

In addition to its advanced image processing capabilities, the Photo Studio API supports feature expansion through function calling, making it compatible with third-party tools and platforms. Future updates will bring even more specialized functions, such as object detection and style transfer, broadening the range of customization options.

Toggle.ai's approach includes a pricing model designed to fit businesses of all sizes, with flexible packages based on API call volume. This launch represents Toggle.ai's latest step forward as the company continues to refine and expand its suite of AI image solutions, addressing a growing need for sophisticated, easy-to-integrate photo editing options in an increasingly visual-driven world.

As demand for AI-driven image solutions grows, Toggle.ai is committed to innovation, equipping content creators, businesses, and developers with tools that transform the way images are created and managed at scale.

Try out these new features in our platform at: https://app.toggle3d.com/

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.AI is a leading provider of innovative 3D and 2D AI powered photo rendering solutions, dedicated to transforming the way businesses visualize and present their products. Our platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to deliver high-quality, customizable images quickly and efficiently, helping e-commerce and other businesses thrive in a competitive market.

