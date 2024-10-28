

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) and biotechnology company Aliada Therapeutics announced Monday a definitive agreement under which AbbVie will acquire all outstanding Aliada equity for $1.4 billion in cash, subject to certain customary adjustments.



Aliada's lead investigational asset utilizing this delivery technology, ALIA-1758, is an anti-pyroglutamate amyloid beta (3pE-A?) antibody in development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.



Aliada is advancing therapeutic candidates using its Modular Delivery (MODEL) platform, engineered for high-precision CNS drug delivery.



The acquisition allows AbbVie to utilize Aliada's novel blood-brain barrier (BBB)-crossing technology to enhance discovery and development efforts across neuroscience.



The transaction is expected to close in fourth quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.



