"All you need is Signature" LR Health Beauty, a social commerce company, has launched a high-quality, decorative cosmetics range called LR ZEITGARD Signature.

The new premium range of 19 products features a blend of innovative technologies and textures with nourishing ingredients. LR ZEITGARD Signature's sophisticated, unique design appeals to fashion-conscious consumers of all ages. The new collection has been developed in consultation with experienced beauty professionals and make-up artists.

LR ZEITGARD Signature: makes your daily beauty routine child's play

From product selection to application, the LR ZEITGARD Signature brand is all about simplicity and focusing on the essentials. The textures and colours of the products are coordinated to create a harmonious look for all skin types. To help customers create their own unique style, LR offers helpful online sessions.

Dr. Andreas Laabs, CEO and spokesperson for the LR management team, believes the line has a huge potential: "80% of our international managers are women. They in turn serve a large female clientele. In recent years, there has been a growing demand for a quality make-up line. We are responding to this demand with LR ZEITGARD Signature."

Collaboration with distributors: a key success factor

The LR business model is based on customers suggesting the product line. As a result, the company is constantly relying on the expertise of its distribution partner to produce new products. Andreas Laabs explains why: "Because of all human interaction inherent in a social commerce business, our partners are the ideal people to understand our customers' needs. Involving them in the product development process is essential; it allows us to promote truly new products." The Ahlen-based company has repeatedly proven that this method is incredibly effective. The launches of the LR BODY MISSION and LR HEALTH MISSION product solutions were among the most successful in the company's history. LR, a manufacturer of high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products, hopes to build on this success with its new decorative cosmetics line.

LR Group

Following the motto "More quality for your life" the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia successfully produces and markets various high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products in 32 countries.

LR currently has around 1,200 employees and hundreds of thousands of registered community members.

