Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its last update on May 8, 2024, the Company has now reached 1,100 cycles in the testing of its proprietary Lithium Iron Phosphate / Li-metal (LFP) battery using its internally developed electrolyte.

Highlights

These batteries, manufactured at Volt Carbon's subsidiary, Solid Ultra Battery's ("SUB") facility in Guelph, Ontario, continue to show excellent performance, retaining 80% of their capacity after 1,100 cycles as show in Figure 1 below.

These results represent significant progress from the 800 cycles reported earlier this year and demonstrates the ongoing advancement of Solid Ultra Battery's high-energy LFP technology, positioning Volt Carbon to commercialize its innovative energy storage solutions.

Volt Carbon's high-energy LFP / Li-metal battery technology continues to address the industry-wide challenge of balancing cost-effectiveness with high performance. The breakthrough in cycle life further enhances the competitiveness of LFP / Li-metal chemistries for use in electric vehicles, aerospace, and battery-powered devices by eliminating the need for expensive nickel and cobalt materials.

Fig. 1: Li-Metal LFP Coin Cell, Charge/Discharge data, 2.5-4.0V, C/3, 25 °C

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9904/228007_8d09a91a1438482a_001full.jpg

Volt Carbon's CEO, V-Bond Lee, commented, "Our latest results mark a major milestone in our journey to revolutionize energy storage. Reaching 1,100 cycles reflects our team's commitment to pushing the boundaries of LFP / Li-metal battery technology. Our specially developed electrolyte has played a crucial role in ensuring the success of these results, and we look forward to advancing our technology even further in the coming months."

Next Steps

Volt Carbon will continue to enhance its LFP / Li-metal technology, with a goal of achieving 80% capacity retention and even higher cycle life in the next phase of development. Additionally, the Company is focused on scaling its battery production at the Guelph facility to meet increasing demand for its advanced energy storage solutions.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.

V-Bond Lee, P. Eng.

CEO, President, Chairman of the Board and Director

