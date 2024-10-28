Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GNG) (OTC Pink: GGTHF) (FSE: GGZA) ("Golden Goliath") is pleased to report that it has sold its remaining Mexican exploration assets to a subsidiary of Fresnillo plc. Various concessions were sold for USD$75,000, half paid on signing and the balance to be paid when registered with the Mexican authorities. Further, various royalties were sold for USD$25,000. In addition, Golden Goliath has agreed to sell to Fresnillo plc certain additional concessions for USD$50,000, upon completion of certain conditions.

Golden Goliath CEO Paul Sorbara said, "Golden Goliath is focussed on the exploration of its two 100% owned gold properties in Ontario; Wish Ore, near Sault Ste Marie, and our Dixie Road project, located just south of the Kinross Great Bear deposit south of Red Lake. Golden Goliath also has four REE projects in Quebec. We are reducing carrying costs and gaining working capital by divesting of our assets in Mexico."

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sorbara, MSc PGeo (retired)

CEO, Golden Goliath Resources Ltd.

About Golden Goliath

Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol GNG). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold and silver potential of properties in the Red Lake District of Ontario.

To find out more about Golden Goliath visit our website at www.goldengoliath.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements included in this press release that address future events, conditions or results, including in connection with exploration activity, future acquisitions and any financing, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "must", "plan", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "think", "continue", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "anticipate" or "future" or the negative forms thereof or similar variations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experiences and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those mentioned in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which can be found under its profile on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca). Many of such risks and uncertainties are outside the control of the Company and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making such forward-looking statements, management has relied upon a number of material factors and assumptions, on the basis of currently available information, for which there is no insurance that such information will prove accurate. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

