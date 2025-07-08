Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GNG) ("Golden Goliath" or the "Company"). The Company wishes to announce a private placement of up to $1,000,000. The financing will consist of units priced at $0.05 with a full warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.08 for a period of 12 months from the date of closing of the private placement.

The Company has retained Clarence Financial Pty Ltd. ("Clarence") as corporate advisor and agreed to pay Clarence a finder's fee of 5% cash and 5% warrants having the same terms as the warrants forming part of the units. Clarence specializes in the provision of investment banking services for corporate advisory and capital market transactions.

The Units will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to conduct exploration activities on its Wishore Property in the Red Lake area, Ontario, asset acquisition investigations and for general working capital.

About Golden Goliath

Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., focused on the exploration and development of precious metal properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is actively exploring its projects in Ontario's Red Lake District and other high-potential areas in Canada.

To find out more about Golden Goliath, visit our website at www.goldengoliath.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSXV. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258065

SOURCE: Golden Goliath Resources Ltd.