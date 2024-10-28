Proxymity and MUFG Pension & Market Services Expand Partnership to Transform Digital AGM Announcements and Investor Voting in Australia

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Proxymity, the leading digital investor communication platform, and MUFG Pension & Market Services ("MPMS"), a dominant administrator of financial ownership data and technology, are pleased to announce the expansion of their partnership to Australia.

The partnership means that clients of MUFG Corporate Markets, a division of MUFG Pension & Market Services, can now receive custodial votes in Australia through Proxymity's digital-native platform allowing the delivery of AGM announcements and custodian votes electronically and more efficiently.

The enhanced speed of communication aims to give investors more time to research their vote, enabling voting right up to the meeting deadline, and leaving ample time for issuers and investors to communicate more effectively ahead of the meeting.

This partnership will enable all issuers who utilise MUFG Corporate Markets' registry services to receive custodian votes via Proxymity's platform. Following Proxymity's implementation with Citi, J.P.Morgan, and HSBC in Australia, and with over 60% of the issuers in the Australian market expected to connect to Proxymity's digital network, real-time investor communications between Australian issuers and their institutional investors is now a reality.

Dean Little, Co-Founder and CEO, Proxymity, said: "Following our successful collaboration in the UK and Ireland, we are pleased to extend our partnership to Australia. MUFG Pension & Market Services' connection to the Proxymity platform will improve our client's ability to communicate effectively with their investors around the world, and is extremely important as issuers and investors navigate the challenges of today's world."

Lysa McKenna, CEO, MUFG Corporate Markets, added: "This expansion of our partnership with Proxymity in Australia will further enhance our commitment to deliver innovative solutions for our clients. By partnering with Proxymity we are providing more streamlined communication between our clients and their institutional investors. This partnership aligns us with global best practices through increased transparency and efficiency, empowering our clients to navigate meeting complexities with greater confidence and agility."

ENDS

About Proxymity:

Adopted by 87% of FTSE 100 companies, Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real-time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to traditional paper-based processes. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has also been recognised industry-wide, with recent awards including GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year 2024," "FinTech of the Year (Asia) 2023" and FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in FinTech."

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with the latest regulations such as the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

Proxymity promotes enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers and investors while making it easier for intermediaries to provide efficient, timely and compliant client service.

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions, representing seven of the world's top 10 Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street).

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io.

Notes to Editors

For more information, please contact:

Sapience Communications:

Richard Morgan Evans / Alice Lim / Ase Anifowose

0203 327 8422 | proxymity@sapiencecomms.co.uk

Contact Information

Sapiene Communications

PR Team

proxymity@sapiencecomms.co.uk

0203 327 8422

SOURCE: Proxymity Limited

View the original press release on newswire.com.