Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PF3K | ISIN: US35137L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: FO5
Frankfurt
28.10.24
08:08 Uhr
38,600 Euro
-0,200
-0,52 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOX CORPORATION A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,60038,80016:15
38,60038,80016:15
ACCESSWIRE
28.10.2024 15:38 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street on Fox Business Premieres Exclusive Sponsored Programming Tonight Featuring Modular Medical , Acurx Pharmaceuticals , and LightPath Technologies

Also appearing on the show are, Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM), Andie Monet with David Fagen, and SEKUR (OTCQX:SWISF)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / New to The Street on Fox Business will air an exclusive lineup of sponsored programming tonight, starting at 11 PM PT. The show will feature in-depth interviews and insights from leading companies across multiple industries, showcasing groundbreaking innovations and strategic business developments.

Featured Lineup:

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD)
CEO Jebb Besser will share the company's innovative approach to simplifying diabetes care through cutting-edge medical devices, aiming to improve patient outcomes and revolutionize the industry.
Website: www.modularmedical.com

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)
CEO David Luci will provide updates on the company's late-stage biopharmaceutical developments aimed at tackling drug-resistant bacterial infections, offering promising news for the healthcare industry.
Website: www.acurxpharma.com

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)
A look into how LightPath Technologies is advancing optics, photonics, and infrared technologies to reshape industries ranging from defense to telecommunications.
Website: www.lightpath.com

Also on the Show:

Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM)
CEO Tony Raynor will discuss the company's mission and strategies for sustainability and environmental responsibility, positioning the team as a leader in the green industry.
Website: www.thesustainablegreenteam.com

Andie Monet with David Fagen
A conversation with financial strategist Andie Monet and entrepreneur David Fagen will provide valuable insights on navigating the complexities of business growth and financial planning.
Website: www.andiemonet.com

SEKUR (OTCQX:SWISF)
Founder and CEO Alain Ghiai of SEKUR will delve into the importance of privacy and security in digital communications, especially in the age of growing cyber threats.
Website: www.sekur.com

The featured companies are leaders in their respective fields, and tonight's show will offer viewers exclusive access to the latest developments and strategic insights from these innovators.

Tune in to New to The Street on Fox Business tonight at 11 PM PST for this compelling lineup of interviews and features.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a leading televised business show that highlights innovative companies and forward-thinking executives. Airing as sponsored programming on major networks such as Fox Business and Bloomberg, the show provides in-depth interviews and insights, offering exposure to a broad audience of investors and consumers. New to The Street leverages national television, digital platforms, and social media to deliver a comprehensive media experience, helping companies tell their stories to a global audience.
Website: www.newtothestreet.com

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical is a medical device company focused on simplifying the complexities of diabetes management. Through their innovative modular devices, they aim to reduce the burden of diabetes care and provide more accessible and user-friendly solutions to patients. Their vision is to make diabetes management as simple and straightforward as possible.
Website: www.modularmedical.com

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new treatments for bacterial infections, particularly those caused by drug-resistant pathogens. Their proprietary approach targets the Gram-positive specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), offering a novel method to combat the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant infections.
Website: www.acurxpharma.com

About LightPath Technologies, Inc.

LightPath Technologies is a global leader in optical and infrared technologies, providing a wide range of solutions to industries such as defense, telecommunications, and medical devices. Their innovative products include high-precision lenses, coatings, and assemblies that support high-performance optics for various critical applications.
Website: www.lightpath.com

About Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team is an environmentally conscious company focused on providing sustainable solutions for tree and storm waste, creating organic mulch products, and offering storm recovery services. Their mission is to help communities and businesses reduce their environmental impact while supporting the circular economy through their eco-friendly products and services.
Website: www.thesustainablegreenteam.com

About SEKUR (OTCQX:SWISF)

SEKUR, operated by GlobeX Data Ltd., is a leading provider of secure and private communications solutions, offering encrypted email and messaging services designed to protect users from data breaches and cyberattacks. Their focus is on delivering privacy-driven technologies that safeguard businesses and individuals from unauthorized data access, while complying with the highest security standards.
Website: www.sekur.com

Contact Information

Monica Brennan
Head of Operations
monica@newtothestreet.com

Related Images

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.