New to The Street on Fox Business Premieres Exclusive Sponsored Programming Tonight Featuring Modular Medical , Acurx Pharmaceuticals , and LightPath Technologies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / New to The Street on Fox Business will air an exclusive lineup of sponsored programming tonight, starting at 11 PM PT. The show will feature in-depth interviews and insights from leading companies across multiple industries, showcasing groundbreaking innovations and strategic business developments.

Featured Lineup:

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD)

CEO Jebb Besser will share the company's innovative approach to simplifying diabetes care through cutting-edge medical devices, aiming to improve patient outcomes and revolutionize the industry.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

CEO David Luci will provide updates on the company's late-stage biopharmaceutical developments aimed at tackling drug-resistant bacterial infections, offering promising news for the healthcare industry.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

A look into how LightPath Technologies is advancing optics, photonics, and infrared technologies to reshape industries ranging from defense to telecommunications.

Also on the Show:

Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM)

CEO Tony Raynor will discuss the company's mission and strategies for sustainability and environmental responsibility, positioning the team as a leader in the green industry.

Andie Monet with David Fagen

A conversation with financial strategist Andie Monet and entrepreneur David Fagen will provide valuable insights on navigating the complexities of business growth and financial planning.

SEKUR (OTCQX:SWISF)

Founder and CEO Alain Ghiai of SEKUR will delve into the importance of privacy and security in digital communications, especially in the age of growing cyber threats.

The featured companies are leaders in their respective fields, and tonight's show will offer viewers exclusive access to the latest developments and strategic insights from these innovators.

Tune in to New to The Street on Fox Business tonight at 11 PM PST for this compelling lineup of interviews and features.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a leading televised business show that highlights innovative companies and forward-thinking executives. Airing as sponsored programming on major networks such as Fox Business and Bloomberg, the show provides in-depth interviews and insights, offering exposure to a broad audience of investors and consumers. New to The Street leverages national television, digital platforms, and social media to deliver a comprehensive media experience, helping companies tell their stories to a global audience.

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical is a medical device company focused on simplifying the complexities of diabetes management. Through their innovative modular devices, they aim to reduce the burden of diabetes care and provide more accessible and user-friendly solutions to patients. Their vision is to make diabetes management as simple and straightforward as possible.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new treatments for bacterial infections, particularly those caused by drug-resistant pathogens. Their proprietary approach targets the Gram-positive specific bacterial enzyme DNA polymerase IIIC (pol IIIC), offering a novel method to combat the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant infections.

About LightPath Technologies, Inc.

LightPath Technologies is a global leader in optical and infrared technologies, providing a wide range of solutions to industries such as defense, telecommunications, and medical devices. Their innovative products include high-precision lenses, coatings, and assemblies that support high-performance optics for various critical applications.

About Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team is an environmentally conscious company focused on providing sustainable solutions for tree and storm waste, creating organic mulch products, and offering storm recovery services. Their mission is to help communities and businesses reduce their environmental impact while supporting the circular economy through their eco-friendly products and services.

About SEKUR (OTCQX:SWISF)

SEKUR, operated by GlobeX Data Ltd., is a leading provider of secure and private communications solutions, offering encrypted email and messaging services designed to protect users from data breaches and cyberattacks. Their focus is on delivering privacy-driven technologies that safeguard businesses and individuals from unauthorized data access, while complying with the highest security standards.

