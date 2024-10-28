Prysmian Named Among Leading Manufacturers for Self-Certification and Compliance for Build America, Buy America Requirements and BEAD Program

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, has been named as one of only 20 wire and cable manufacturers to self-certify certain products in accordance with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program - a $42.45 billion grant program created in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by the Department of Commerce. With this Self-Certification status, Prysmian underscores its commitment to fostering domestic manufacturing while supporting critical infrastructure expansion initiatives across the United States.

In alignment with the BABA waiver, which establishes clear domestic manufacturing standards for projects funded under BEAD, inclusion in the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's (NTIA) Self-Certification list allows companies that invest in American manufacturing to independently confirm that their equipment meets these requirements. This certification ensures Prysmian will continue to deliver on its commitment to supporting the development of equitable and essential broadband infrastructure, while also reinforcing its dedication to meeting strict compliance standards, and advancing a robust, domestic manufacturing base.

"At Prysmian, we recognize the importance of supporting domestic production and are proud to prioritize investments in our people and facilities to support the successful deployment of high-speed internet infrastructure across the United States," said Patrick Jacobi, Senior Vice President for Telecom at Prysmian North America. "By voluntarily certifying our equipment, we are upholding the highest standards in quality and compliance and committing our ongoing support for the BABA initiative."

NTIA's Self-Certification list operates with federal oversight, ensuring that certified manufacturers adhere to the highest standards and face potential federal penalties for any misrepresentations. By participating in this voluntary program, Prysmian not only supports BEAD program objectives, but is also taking proactive steps to strengthen the domestic fiber manufacturing industry.

Prysmian has demonstrated a long-term commitment to providing trusted U.S. fiber. In June 2023, Prysmian traveled to the White House to join President Joe Biden as he announced funding for high-speed internet infrastructure deployment through BEAD.

Prysmian has made significant investments across its North American footprint to support the growing need for fiber infrastructure and the BEAD program funding, including a $30M investment in its Jackson, Tennessee factory to retool the facility from legacy copper to fiber optic cable production, and a $50M multi-year modernization project at its Claremont fiber facility to enhance process capabilities, systems and technologies to support future growth.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with 30,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2023, global sales exceeded €15 billion.

