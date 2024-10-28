

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - According to Dr Lawrence Cunningham, a retired GP at UK Care Guide, women are more likely to overlook or misinterpret signs of a heart attack than men. Sometimes, it is also mistaken as a result of stress or indigestion.



'There are several reasons for this in my opinion. Traditionally, the typical symptoms of a heart attack - a sudden, crushing chest pain -has been based on men's experiences. However, women often experience less typical symptoms like nausea, fatigue, or shortness of breath. These can be easily mistaken for other ailments,' he said to The Express.



Cunningham urged people to be more vigilant towards symptoms such as chest discomfort - not necessarily pain - shortness of breath, nausea, light-headedness, or discomfort in the back, neck, jaw, or arms, which usually does not occur to them.



The doctor also asked women to consult doctors for regular check-ups as early detection and treatment could make a significant difference.



Earlier, the British Heart Foundation highlighted the disparities in heart attack treatment between men and women in the UK, reports Surrey Live.



Notably, the report revealed that women were 50 percent more likely to receive a wrong initial diagnosis while having a heart attack. Also, the men and women who are initially misdiagnosed have a 70 percent more risk of dying.



'It's vital to raise awareness about these differences in symptoms and encourage proactive healthcare behaviors among women,' Cunningham said. 'Remember, early detection and treatment are key.'



