

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has detected a case of chronic wasting disease or CWD in upstate New York during routine testing at a state-run facility.



However, the officials suspect that it is an isolated case.



Following the detection, the state has implemented an interagency response plan to thoroughly investigate the case and enhance surveillance of wild deer in the area.



CWD is a contagious disease that affects the nervous system of deer, elk, reindeer, and moose, causing extensive damage and eventually death. It can take as many as two years to fully develop after the animal has been exposed.



The major symptoms of CWD are weight loss, clumsy movements, drooling, excessive thirst, urination, and behavioral changes.



The officials have urged people to not consume meat from infected animals. They will also initiate surveillance in wild deer, with the help of local hunters, processors, and taxidermists in the area.



