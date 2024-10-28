

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The researchers from the University of Birmingham found that older men who frequently experience bad dreams are more likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson's in the future.



Published in eClinicalMedicine, the study indicates that bad dreams act as a warning sign of the disease, even before the appearance of more recognizable symptoms, such as tremors, stiffness, and slowness of movement.



'While we need to carry out further research in this area, identifying the significance of bad dreams and nightmares could indicate that individuals who experience changes to their dreams in older age - without any obvious trigger - should seek medical advice,' stated lead author Dr Abidemi Otaiku.



The study involved data of 3,818 older men living independently in the U.S. The participants were asked to answer a list of questions, including some related to sleep quality.



As per The Daily Record, the men experiencing frequent bad dreams were followed till the end of the study period to determine whether they develop any signs of Parkinson's.



The study noted that 91 cases of Parkinson's were diagnosed during the follow-up period. The findings revealed that those who frequently experienced bad dreams were twice as likely to develop the disease compared to those who did not.



The researchers have advised men to consult a medical professional immediately in case they start experiencing a change in their dream patterns.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News