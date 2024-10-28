

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for VF Corp (VFC):



Earnings: $52.17 million in Q2 vs. -$450.70 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.13 in Q2 vs. -$1.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.37 per share Revenue: $2.757 billion in Q2 vs. $2.920 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.7 to $2.75 Bln



