

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PotlatchDeltic Corp. (PCH) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $3.3 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $23.7 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PotlatchDeltic Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $3.3 million or $0.04 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $255.131 million from $265.509 million last year.



PotlatchDeltic Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $3.3 Mln. vs. $23.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $255.131 Mln vs. $265.509 Mln last year.



