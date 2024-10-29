

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.



That was below expectations for 2.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.



The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.24 - beating forecasts for 1.23, which again would have been unchanged from the previous month.



The participation rate was 63.5 percent, shy of forecasts for 63.6 percent, which would have been steady from a month prior.



