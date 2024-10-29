

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), and Zhen Ding Technology Group, said on Tuesday that they have entered into a cooperation deal in advanced printed circuit board or PCBs technology.



The two companies will work to enhance end-user applications, advance cutting-edge research and development, improve material performance, and promote the sustainable development of the electronics sector.



In addition, they intend to deepen their cooperation in advancing smart manufacturing, corporate governance, and sustainability initiatives.



DuPont is an advanced interconnects and thermal management firm, providing solutions for chip fabrication, packaging, PCBs, and assembly. These solutions are critical to boost innovations in advanced computing and artificial intelligence.



